When could freezing rain start in Charlotte region? Here’s the latest on forecast

Morning commuters in the Charlotte area may find themselves driving through an odd mix of freezing rain and roadside flooding Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rain fell much of the night, but it is expected to transition to freezing rain and sleet before 8 a.m., forecasters say. The wintry mix could linger until 1 p.m. in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties.

The Charlotte area is under a winter weather advisory through 7 p.m., with a predicted ice accumulation of up to two-tenths of an inch in some areas. Charlotte is expecting little in the way of ice accumulation. The storm could bring up to 2 inches of rain.

The transition to freezing rain will occur first across the western & southern mountains shortly. Freezing rain will spread E towards the I-40 corridor later overnight & last longest there. Areas closer to the I-85 corridor will see a much shorter icing window. #GAwx #NCwx #SCwx pic.twitter.com/r66tVYSwuQ — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) February 18, 2021

Cities to the north of Charlotte could see freezing rain until 2 p.m., including Statesville, Hickory, Morganton and Lincolnton, forecasters say.

Dangerous travel conditions are expected in the region.

“The transition to freezing rain will occur first across the western & southern mountains,” the National Weather Service says. “Freezing rain will spread east towards the I-40 corridor later overnight & last longest there. Areas closer to the I-85 corridor will see a much shorter icing window.”

Another round of freezing rain is possible Thursday night, but forecasters have not suggested any accumulation is likely.

Duke Energy predicts up to a million of its customers could lose power due to ice causing limbs and trees to fall on power lines. The National Weather Service expects that to happen in areas where temperatures stay below freezing today, including the mountains and areas to the north of Interstate 40.

The low Thursday in the Charlotte area is expected to stay just above freezing at 33 degrees. The high will be 35, with a 90% chance of rain all day.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in advance of the storm, including an authorization for 40 National Guard personnel to help remove fallen trees and debris.

WINTER STORM UPDATE 530AM (2/18): Here are the additional ice accumulations expected across the area. The two 6-hour ice graphics indicate the best timing for ice accumulations to occur. Stay weather aware, especially on roadways. #ncwx #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/GioGwHGmnj — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) February 18, 2021

Winter Storm Update for 9pm: No significant forecast changes. Confidence in damaging ice is greatest where temps stay below freezing longest (across the mountains, I-40 & north). High temps tomorrow will be above freezing for most, aiding melting. Stay safe! #NCWx #SCWx #GAWx pic.twitter.com/ChmFqQ57xM — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) February 18, 2021