Tornado warning for part of Charlotte area. Region sees gusty winds, heavy rain

Strong storms have hit the Charlotte area WBTV

A tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service late Thursday for Albemarle, Locust and Norwood as heavy rains arrived in Charlotte and severe weather, including thunderstorms, are expected into Friday.

The warning is in place until 7 p.m.

A tornado warning was in effect for Midland until 6:30 p.m.

The Charlotte region will likely see mostly rain from the storm system, with the most intense downfall concentrated in the mountains and foothills to the west. In Chester County, S.C., tornado warning sirens went off, The (Rock Hill) Herald reported.

A severe thunderstorm warning for parts of South Carolina, including for Cheraw, Pageland and Chesterfield, was in effect until 7:15 p.m.

In the area, hail was observed, along with winds reaching up to 70 miles per hour, according to WCNC meteorologist Brad Panovich.

The National Weather Service also issued a tornado warning for Cherokee County and Cleveland County, N.C.

According to the NWS forecast, there’s a “40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 p.m.,” Thursday in Charlotte. Some wind gusts could be as strong as 21 mph.