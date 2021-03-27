Hail, damaging winds, possible tornadoes threaten Charlotte area. Here’s the latest.

The Charlotte area faces two afternoons of possibly severe weather this weekend, including hail, damaging winds and a small risk of tornadoes, the National Weather Service reported Saturday.

Several storms could hit the area mid- to late afternoon on Saturday, arriving from Tennessee and the North Carolina mountains, meteorologist Steve Wilkinson of the NWS office in Greer, S.C., told The Charlotte Observer.

In a hazardous weather outlook bulletin just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, the Greer office said “scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area today as a warm front lifts north through the region.

“A few storms may become severe, with the main threats being damaging wind gusts and large hail to the size of quarters,” according to the bulletin.

The NWS warned of a tornado threat mainly south of Interstate 40 in the Charlotte area.

Severe weather risk Sunday

The greater threat of severe weather for the Charlotte area is expected between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Wilkinson said.

“Sunday has a much higher risk for a line of storms to move through the area,” he said. “Some could be severe.”

Sunday’s storms would arrive in the Carolinas from Georgia and the Mississippi Valley, according to the NWS. Storms are forecast to hit the Charlotte area late Sunday afternoon and early evening, NWS forecasters said.

In Saturday’s hazardous weather outlook bulletin, the NWS said “damaging winds will be the main threat” on Sunday, “but a few storms may produce large hail as well.”

Highs of 76 and 78 are forecast for Saturday and Sunday, respectively, in Charlotte before dropping to 63 degrees under sunny skies on Monday. There is a 50% chance of rain returning Tuesday, according to the NWS.