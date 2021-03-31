Storms could produce large hail, tornadoes in Charlotte region. Here’s the latest.

Powerful storms could spawn tornadoes and large hail in the Charlotte region on Wednesday, National Weather Service meteorologists warned.

“Numerous” showers and thunderstorms are expected with a “strong cold front” moving into the area by afternoon, according to an NWS hazardous weather outlook bulletin.

“A few of these storms may be severe, producing damaging wind gusts,” according to the bulletin issued by the NWS office in Greer, S.C., just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. “An isolated weak, brief tornado cannot be ruled out.”

According to the NWS on Twitter, “heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts” are expected. “But large hail and a brief, weak tornado spin-up or two cannot be ruled out.”

Storms should arrive in the region from Upstate South Carolina between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., NWS meteorologist Doug Outlaw told The Charlotte Observer.

Once the bad weather clears out early Thursday, temperatures will turn so cold that a freeze warning will be needed early Thursday for areas south of Interstate 40, NWS meteorologists reiterated.

Charlotte has an 80% chance of showers through Wednesday night, according to the NWS forecast.

High temperatures are forecast to plummet from 71 degrees on Wednesday to 52 on Thursday and 51 on Friday.

The NWS upped the predicted low temperatures by several degrees, to 31 early Thursday and 30 early Friday. Those are still below freezing, which is 32 degrees.

