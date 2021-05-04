Tornadoes, large hail threaten Charlotte area again. ‘Confidence is high,’ NWS warns.

Large hail, damaging winds and possibly tornadoes threaten the Charlotte area for a second straight afternoon and evening on Tuesday, National Weather Service meteorologists warned.

“Severe weather is possible again today, mainly this afternoon into early evening,” the NWS office in Greer, S.C., said on Twitter. “Damaging winds and isolated large hail are the main threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Confidence is high.”

The severe weather threat also encompasses Upstate South Carolina, the S.C. and N.C. mountains and the N.C. foothills, NWS meteorologists said.

The threat is greatest for Mecklenburg, Union, Cabarrus and Rowan counties, according to an NWS hazardous weather outlook bulletin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A cold front from the west is expected to bring “strong to severe thunderstorms” to the region, including “multiple rounds of rain,” according to the NWS bulletin.

Officials in York County, S.C., were investigating farm damage near Clover to determine if the area was hit by a tornado or straight line winds on Monday, the Herald of Rock Hill reported.

On Monday, at least one tornado was confirmed near the town of Lowndesville in Abbeville County in western South Carolina, officials said.

This is a developing story.

Another day with a threat of severe thunderstorms across the area. The main threat will be damaging winds and large hail. But an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out in the southern Piedmont. Peak coverage is expected this afternoon. #gawx #scwx #ncwx #cltwx pic.twitter.com/z3piYcdWDt — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) May 4, 2021