Charlotte, Raleigh now fall on western edge of Tropical Storm Elsa’s path. The latest.

National Hurricane Center

How much punch Elsa brings to Charlotte, Raleigh and the Carolinas this week largely depends on how much Cuba takes out of the tropical storm on Monday afternoon — and how much time Elsa gets in the Gulf of Mexico to recover.

As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, the storm and its 65 mph winds were blowing ashore on Cuba, on track to cross onto the mainland United States between Tampa and Tallahassee, Florida, sometime on Wednesday morning, according to Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg.

The storm would then pivot north by northeast, Munroe said. That would take it through the Midlands of South Carolina and across the North Carolina line sometime Thursday morning.

At the moment, both Charlotte and the Triangle fall on the western edge of the most likely storm path. In fact, as of now Charlotte may sit just outside it, Munroe says.

All that could change. First, according to Munroe, meteorologists won’t know until later Monday on how much of Elsa’s strength will be sapped by its trip across Cuba. Second, any changes in the storm track as it reenters the Gulf of Mexico will be key.

A westward tilt, for example, would give the storm more time to regain strength over the warm Gulf waters. It would also put more of North Carolina — including the Charlotte area — within the storm’s path, Munroe said.

As of now, Elsa’s heaviest rainfall and strongest winds are expected to stay just to the southeast of the Charlotte metropolitan area. Raleigh and Durham remain inside the most likely storm track and have a greater chance for heavier rainfall and gusty winds, Munroe said.

Tropical rain bands could begin reaching Charlotte by Wednesday afternoon, a little later in the day for the Triangle. Predicted rainfall for Charlotte ranges from a quarter of an inch to an inch or more south and east of the city, Munroe said.

11AM #Elsa Update: Track continued to shift slightly west, maintaining some chance of Elsa tracking near areas southeast of I-85 including Charlotte. The main threat of heavy rain and gusty winds is still favored just southeast of the forecast area.#NCwx #SCwx #GAwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/eJm2EF8Hog — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) July 5, 2021