Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Elsa knock out power to 1,300 across Charlotte

Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Elsa left about 1,300 Duke Energy customers in south Charlotte without power on Thursday morning.

The downpours likely loosened soil, causing trees to topple onto power lines, meteorologist Rodney Hinson of the National Weather Service office in Greer, S.C., told The Charlotte Observer..

”The center of Elsa will be just east of Union County with the next hour or so,” Hinson said at 10 a.m.

Gusts associated with Elsa on their own weren’t strong enough to knock trees down, he said.

Gusts reached 30 mph in Monroe and 22 mph at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Thursday morning, Hinson said. That left heavy rain as the likeliest culprit, he said.

The heaviest rains fell in Union County, beginning a couple of hours before daybreak, according to the meteorologist.

At 10:30 a.m., however, Duke Energy reported no outages in Union County.

At 11:15 a.m., about 620 customers in Charlotte’s Madison Park neighborhood and another 500 in areas near South Mecklenburg High School were without power In southern Mecklenburg, restoring power was expected to take until 2:45 p.m., according to the Duke Energy outage map.

A cluster of nearly 150 customers in west Charlotte might not see power until 3:30 p.m., according to the company.

Duke Energy crews were seen removing tree branches from power lines on Quail Hollow Road near Cameron Forest Lane in south Charlotte, Observer news partner WBTV reported on Twitter.

Duke Energy crews are removing tree branches from power lines on Quail Hollow Road near Cameron Forest Lane. According to the outage map about 920 people are without power. They expect it to be restored by 12:15 p.m. pic.twitter.com/nbb3OHYixB — Kristi O'Connor WBTV (@KristiOConnor_) July 8, 2021

Part of a tree fell on a truck on McClintock Road in Plaza-Midwood, according to the station.

At 8 a.m. Thursday, the main threat from Elsa in the Charlotte area was heavy rainfall “generally along and east of the I-77 corridor and isolated heavy rainfall to the west,” the NWS Greer office said on Twitter.

Flash flooding was possible as Elsa moved across the Carolinas, the National Hurricane Center reported in a bulletin at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Tropical storm conditions were expected along the N.C. coast later Thursday, according to the Hurricane Center, before Elsa was expected to move north into the MId-Atlantic, New York, New England and Canada.

Here's the 8 AM 7/8/2021 #Elsa update. Main threats for our area continue to be heavy rainfall this morning generally along and east of the I-77 corridor and isolated heavy rainfall to the west. Breezy winds also expected this morning. #ncwx #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/24m6oJcwej — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) July 8, 2021