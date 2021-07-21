Charlotte, most of NC under air quality alert as smoke from Western wildfires arrives

This image, taken shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, shows uptown Charlotte covered in a smoky haze from Western wildfires. Mecklenburg County ​Land Use and Environmental Services Agency​

Charlotte-area residents, especially those in high-risk groups, are advised to limit their time outdoors this week as smoke from Western wildfires is forecast to worsen air quality the across the region.

Mecklenburg County and most of North Carolina were placed under a Code Orange air quality alert on Wednesday. The alert will likely be in effect through midnight Thursday and could continue Friday, the National Weather Service said.

The alert means children, older adults, people with heart or lung conditions and people who are active outdoors should avoid “prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.”

Most of North Carolina, including the Charlotte region, will be under a Code Orange air quality alert on Thursday, July 22, 2021, as smoke from the wildfires in Western states makes its way east. NC Air Quality Forecast Center

An open burning ban also is in effect for areas under Code Orange, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

Wildfire smoke can cause symptoms such as burning eyes and a runny nose, and can also aggravate heart and lung diseases, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The jet stream carried a smoky haze over Charlotte from Western states like California, Oregon and Nevada, said Doug Outlaw, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The cross-country band of high-altitude winds is usually further north, but it’s dipped into the Carolinas over the past few days, bringing slightly cooler temperatures along with the smoke, Outlaw told the Observer.

It’s been several years since the Carolinas have seen conditions like this, Outlaw said.

The smoke’s trajectory can be tracked online on the EPA’s Fire and Smoke Map. The jet stream is currently centered in Maryland, with northern South Carolina at its southernmost edge.

If air quality gets bad while at home, the EPA recommends using an air purifier to reduce particle levels. N-95 or P-100 masks can also help filter pollutants when venturing outdoors.

Thursday’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high near 90. There’s a slight chance of showers Friday, with thunderstorms possible. The highs should reach the low 90s.