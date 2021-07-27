Weather News
A potentially dangerous heat wave’s coming to Charlotte area. Here’s how to keep safe
Exercising or even being outdoors for extended periods could become dangerous over the next few days as Charlotte-area heat indexes are expected to crack 100.
Temperatures in the mid- and upper 90s will couple with high humidity on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, to bring conditions that feel like 100 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, said Patrick Moore, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. This puts Charlotteans on the border between “extreme caution” and “danger” when out in the sun for a long time, especially if engaging in strenuous activity, according to the NWS’s Heat Risk forecast.
Heat indexes should drop back into the mid-90s over the weekend, Moore said.
Heat waves are becoming more common and more dangerous, the Observer reported Tuesday. There were 75 heat-related deaths in North Carolina between 2016 and 2020, and since 1979, Charlotte has seen a 19-day increase in the average number of days each year topping 90 degrees.
The NWS recommends the following strategies to beat the heat:
▪ Staying in air conditioning
▪ Drinking plenty of water
▪ Avoiding strenuous activity
▪ Staying in the shade as much as possible
▪ Wearing loose, light-colored clothing
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include faintness or dizziness, nausea and muscle cramps, according to the NWS. Those experiencing heat exhaustion should drink water if fully conscious, move to a cooler place and take a cool shower or use cold compresses.
Symptoms of heat stroke, meanwhile, include a throbbing headache or confusion, lack of sweat and loss of consciousness. Do not give water to someone experiencing heat stroke. Instead, move them to a cooler place and cool them using damp cloths or a cold bath.
Comments