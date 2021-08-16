Tropical Storm Fred could bring afternoon showers, thunderstorms to Charlotte, NWS says

The dark clouds and patchy fog Monday morning foreshadow the incoming thunderstorms Charlotte-area residents can expect this afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Although the morning appeared mostly dry in Charlotte, showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop in the afternoon, according to the NWS.

Charlotte’s chances of rain will increase this evening, and tonight will be mostly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms lasting until midnight.

Drivers also can expect patchy fog after midnight, according to the NWS.

Over the weekend, severe storms in the Charlotte area left about 20,000 Duke Energy customers without power. Service was restored to most customers by Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Fred is gaining momentum and causing heavy rains and flooding across the Southeast, the NWS said.

As of 11 a.m., Fred was about 55 miles south-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm was moving north at 10 mph.

Tropical storm-force winds — which range from 39 to 73 mph — extended up to 90 miles from Fred’s center.

Landfall in the eastern Florida panhandle was expected Monday afternoon, The Associated Press reported.

“Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will develop across the western Carolinas this afternoon and linger into the evening, according to the NWS. “A few of these storms could become quite strong and produce heavy rainfall with the potential for isolated flooding along with damaging winds.”

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Grace is crossing over the Dominican Republic’s southern Barahona peninsula with top winds of 35 mph.

The winds are expected to bear down on Haiti and forecasters said it could lead to 10 inches of steady rainfall, and even more in isolated areas.

Grace is expected to head west toward the south of Cuba, pushing into the Gulf of Mexico and eventually hitting Mexico or southern Texas this weekend, according to the hurricane center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.