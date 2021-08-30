Tropical Storm Ida could drench the NC mountains this week. Here’s the forecast

Heavy rain is possible in parts of Western North Carolina, forecasters said. National Weather Service

Tropical Storm Ida could soak the North Carolina mountains as it makes its way from the Gulf Coast this week.

Heavy rain, localized flooding, gusty winds and a low chance of severe storms are possible for parts of Western North Carolina from late Monday into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood watch has been issued from Tuesday morning to Wednesday afternoon for Cherokee and Clay counties, in the southwestern corner of the state. While those areas have a low chance of tornadoes, they could receive 3 to 4 inches of rain, with the potential for “locally higher amounts,” the weather service said.

Ida's remnants will continue to move inland with flash flooding and tornadoes still of concern. #mrxwx pic.twitter.com/llKBnzoiss — NWS Morristown (@NWSMorristown) August 30, 2021

Flash flooding and some tornadoes were also possible starting Tuesday near Asheville, Boone and other mountain destinations, forecasters said.

In the Charlotte area, forecasters warned that “periods of heavy rain and breezy southerly winds will develop Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours and continue into Wednesday. Isolated severe thunderstorms with a weak and brief tornado or two will be possible, mainly Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.”

Tropical cyclone #Ida will push through the region Tuesday into Wednesday with periods of heavy rain, gusty southerly winds and a low end threat for severe thunderstorms.



When encountering flooded roadways, turn around, don't drown!#NCwx #SCwx #GAwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/lLfk0eRs9M — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) August 30, 2021

Across Western North Carolina, the storm conditions could lead to “flash flooding of urban areas or small streams” as well as “isolated downed trees or power lines,” the weather service said. Drivers are urged to avoid flooded roadways.

The potential for damage comes after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred passed through the region on Aug. 17, leading to ”devastating flooding” in Haywood County, McClatchy News reported. At least six people died.

Tropical Storm Ida was a Category 4 hurricane when it slammed into the Louisiana coast late Sunday morning. As of 11 a.m. Monday, it was roughly 40 miles southwest of Jackson, Mississippi, and had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph as it was forecast to head northeast, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is expected to lose strength by the time it passes by Western North Carolina.