Large hail, damaging winds could strike the Charlotte area. Here’s the latest.

“Strong to severe thunderstorms” could bring large hail and damaging winds to the Charlotte area on Wednesday afternoon, according to a National Weather Service alert.

Storms could arrive after 3 p.m. and continue until several hours after dark, Bill Martin of the NWS office in Greer, S.C., told The Charlotte Observer on Wednesday morning.

The likeliest chance for storms in the region is after 4 p.m., Martin said.

Upstate South Carolina and the N.C. foothills also fall under the weather threat, according to an NWS hazardous weather outlook bulletin Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms in Charlotte are “likely” before 7 p.m., with a 60% chance of precipitation, according to the NWS forecast at 11 a.m.

The rain is expected to move from the region early Thursday. Sunshine is then forecast every day through at least Tuesday, the forecast shows, with predicted highs in the mid- to upper 80s through Sunday.

Temperatures are forecast to climb even higher next week, with expected highs of 92 on Monday and 94 on Tuesday, according to the NWS.

Martin said the region would need at least two weeks of no rain before any threat of drought emerged.