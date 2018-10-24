2018 elections: I’m an unlikely drop in a blue ripple

The Midterms are coming! The Midterms are coming!
For Democrats, they’ve been coming for nearly two years, since early the morning of Nov. 9, 2016, when it became clear Donald Trump would be president and Republicans would keep control of Congress. I think the first declaration that “there’s a Blue Wave coming” came just after Hillary hung up the phone after conceding.
Indicators have pointed toward bluer water for a while, and it looked like it might indeed be a wave. Going back nearly a year, Rasmussen, a Republican-leaning firm, showed Democrats with a 15-point advantage in a generic ballot test.
Now it’s looking like the wave could be more of a ripple. The advantage for Democrats has narrowed to four points.
But the midterms are supposedly a referendum on the sitting president. Even Rasmussen, as of Monday, still showed 43 percent of likely voters strongly disapprove of the president while only 34 percent strongly approve. How is there still a sizable disapproval of Trump, but polling on the midterms is now within the margin of error?
Two simple answers. One, the economy. Unemployment is down, the stock market is up, and when that happens the president wears an economic halo.
The other thing quelling the midterm wave? Democrats themselves. As Democratic operative turned conservative talking head Pat Caddell likes to say, Democrats have a way of being “too clever by half.”
There is a long overdue “Me Too” awakening stirring, with inherent empathy for victims rising. But Democrats’ handling of Christine Blasey Ford and other accusations against Brett Kavanaugh reeked of last-minute opportunism and created a circus. It was obvious the politicking wasn’t merely against Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee, but was aimed at the president who nominated him with an eye toward the midterms.
My heart would not be broken if a compelling evidentiary case for the impeachment and conviction of Donald Trump ever became clear. Until then, the cheerleading from some Democrats about midterms as a springboard to impeachment shows the same political rabidity as their Ford-Kavanaugh debacle.
This Democratic frothing has no doubt fired-up not only hard-core Trumpsters but even mainstream Republicans. The recent talk from a former Hillary Clinton aide that she could actually run again in 2020 might just turn the blue ripple into a periwinkle trickle.
While I’m not a fan of either the R or D jerseys, and my most fundamental political beliefs are “small-l libertarian,” I am a fan of split-party governance and therefore do not view Democrats undermining their own wave with glee.
We in North Carolina need only look to Raleigh for proof that absolute power corrupts absolutely in any political direction. In Washington, Republicans currently controlling the presidency, House, and Senate has led to arrogance — and the biggest budget deficit in six years.
So while Democrats nationally seem bent on blowing it this Nov. 6 as they did in November 2016, I will act for split-party governance and do something I don’t think I’ve ever done: Vote for a Democrat for Congress. It’s not a tough choice.
I live in North Carolina’s Ninth District.
