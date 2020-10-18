How to encourage young voters

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., listen to the candidate speak during a campaign rally Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) The Associated Press

Climate change. Racial justice. Gun violence. These are some of the issues that young people are passionate about. When it comes to voting, however, 18 to 29-year-old turnout isn’t typically high. To increase this turnout, younger generations should be shown how the impact of their vote extends far beyond Election Day.

According to survey data compiled in August and September by S. Radoff Associates, 89% of 18 to 29-year-old voters are “somewhat or very motivated to vote.” Among voters aged 65 and up, 92% are “very motivated to vote.” Taking into account only the “very motivated” voters, 65+-year-olds could cast 1.5 times as many votes as 18- to 29-year-olds, even though the older population size is slightly smaller. T

Young voters can mistakenly believe their vote doesn’t matter. Some don’t want to take time to register and vote. Gen Zers and Millennials can be fed up with politics and uninspired by the typically older, establishment candidates — a feeling not unique to them. Younger generations might not realize how their votes more broadly affect the political system.

But, there are easy pieces of information that can encourage young people to vote. First, every vote matters. In 2016, President Donald Trump won the election by 80,000 people combined in three states. In North Carolina, Trump won by less than 175,000 of the more than 4.5 million votes cast.

Second, voting can be easy. If you hear, “I don’t have time,” tell Gen Zers and Millennials that the majority of states have online voter registration. Some states, including North Carolina, allow voters to register and vote simultaneously during early voting.

NC Opinions newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversations across our state. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Third, issues can be easily connected to candidates. Ask a young person what they are passionate about and discuss each theoretically uninspiring candidate’s track record on the topic. Also, point out various young candidates running for seats in local offices and remind Gen Zers and Millennials that judges are appointed by elected officials. Judges are an integral part of our democracy, and Americans put faith in their chosen elected officials to select qualified and fair justices.

How can we reach these young, potential voters? A study by the University of California, San Diego found that people can successfully use social media and friendships to encourage others to vote. An article from the Political Studies Association details how family members also influence young people. Colleagues, peers and acquaintances also should give it a shot.

Persistence is key, too. Don’t hesitate to remind young people about approaching dates like the beginning of early voting or to send them articles and tweets related to the election. Many celebrities and influential organizations are prioritizing get out the vote messaging on social media.

There is a reason why the votes of young people — many of whom are doubly targeted as racial minorities — are suppressed. It is because elected officials are threatened by the powerful voting bloc. When they show up to the polls, Gen Zers and Millennials demonstrate that they are a group to be reckoned with. And, it is on us all to work to turn young people’s apathy about voting and passion for issues into a drive that fuels them to the polls.