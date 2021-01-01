Kevin Siers met 2020’s biggest stories with some of his best cartoons ever

Jan. 24, 2020

Great journalists live up to big moments. In 2020, Kevin Siers rose to meet two of the biggest stories in our lifetimes. That’s not at all a surprise.

Kevin’s editorial cartoons on COVID-19 and the last year of Donald Trump’s presidency were sharp, poignant and, sometimes, laugh-out-loud funny. The best cartoonists have that kind of range, and Kevin has long delighted (and yes, outraged) readers with the versatility of his pen.

That was true again this year not only with Donald Trump and COVID-19, but with issues that affect readers across North Carolina. Whether he’s taking on Republican state leaders or the Democratic governor, Kevin’s depth of knowledge comes through in the bite of his cartoons. They show sophistication and insight. They pin subjects to the wall with their own hypocrisy. Sometimes, they just deliver a visually perfect one-liner.

That brilliance earned him the 2014 Pulitzer Prize, and this year, he’s delivered again. We’ve selected some of Kevin’s best work from 2020. Enjoy!