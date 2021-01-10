Charlotte’s transit plans must match our growth

The Lynx Blue Line train along South Blvd. in Charlotte earlier this year. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

As the fifth fastest growing city in the U.S., Charlotte is on track to double its population by 2050. But it’s not just the greater Charlotte region that’s welcoming new residents; North Carolina’s population has been rapidly growing since the early 1990s and has grown twice as fast as the national average since 2018. This growth can create significant economic opportunities for all residents of the Charlotte region.

The population boom has brought existing issues of affordability, upward mobility, equal access, air quality and congestion to the foreground. If the population continues to grow as projected, our transit infrastructure system will not be able to keep up — not even close. If Charlotte doesn’t invest in a transformative transportation plan, current options will become overcrowded and less reliable with increased demand. Traffic congestion and pollution will worsen with more cars on the road, and traffic accidents will increase without improved infrastructure. Limiting transit options means limiting opportunities for upward mobility, and Charlotte already ranks last in a list of 50 U.S. metro areas.

Thankfully, there’s a plan. This week, Charlotte’s City Council will vote to send the Transformative Mobility Network proposal to Raleigh. Spearheaded by the Charlotte MOVES task force, this plan reimagines what it means to live and work in this rapidly growing City in a more equitable and sustainable way.

The innovative proposal includes 140 miles of bus rapid transit corridors, 60 miles of roadways, 115 miles of greenways for pedestrians, and 75 miles of bicycle networks throughout the region. It will take cars off the road, reduce commute times, improve air quality and provide more job opportunities for communities.

But this plan isn’t about transportation, it’s about equal access and creating a region that works for everyone.

The plan will bring 90% of jobs within half a mile of a public transit option and 68% of all future housing within ½ a mile of public transportation. The Transformative Mobility Network prioritizes investment in communities where red-lining and systemic disinvestment has historically created barriers. Building transit hubs in these neighborhoods promotes job growth, economic investment and expands access to all that Mecklenburg County has to offer.

Transportation accounts for 40% of Charlotte’s greenhouse gas emissions. The recommendation will make the region a healthier place to live by lowering emissions, improving air quality and introducing a zero emissions vehicle fleet for the city. Charlotte has a 2030 goal of becoming a low-carbon city, and the Transformative Mobility Network will make this achievable.

Investing in public transit is investing in the future of Mecklenburg’s economy. The region is a magnet for companies looking to expand, like electric vehicle start-up Arrival, and companies prioritize proximity to a transit hub to ease commuting on employees and city-wide connectivity.

Funding regional transportation options offers an affordable way for people to get to where they live, work and play. The rising cost of living has driven working families out of Charlotte and into the suburbs of Iredell and Mecklenburg County, increasing their commute time, cutting into personal time and work productivity. Housing and transit costs account for roughly 50% of monthly household expenses, nationally, and in Charlotte, 51%. We deserve affordable transit options that connect suburban and rural communities to Charlotte’s economic and cultural resources.

The Charlotte region is full of opportunity for all of its residents, and our transit plans must match our future growth. We need a modern, safe and robust transit system that supports sustainable initiatives and equitable opportunities for all residents. Supporting the Transformative Mobility Network is an investment in our region’s success today and tomorrow.