Medicaid expansion comes knocking again in NC. This time it’s a better deal.

The gridlock over expanding Medicaid in North Carolina – an impasse now entering its seventh year – can get tiresome, but fortunately for the state’s working poor it’s an issue about which Democrats are tireless.

Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the last state budget passed by the Republican-led General Assembly in part because it did not provide for expanding Medicaid, a change that would mostly benefit low-income working adults without children. Now President Joe Biden is making a pitch to North Carolina and 11 other holdout states in an effort to extend health insurance to millions of people who are braving the pandemic without it.

Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package, passed by the House and now awaiting a Senate vote, includes a two-year boost in what the federal government will pay to cover the cost of extending the federal/state program. The federal share would climb from 90 to 95 percent during that period. That temporary increase would allow holdout states to expand Medicaid at a lower cost until, in theory, they are safely beyond the pandemic and its economic uncertainty.

Rather than taking on a new expense, most states that have expanded have actually seen their revenues grow as expansion created thousands of health care jobs and generated increased tax payments by health care providers. Meanwhile, states have saved money by paying hospitals less for uncompensated care.

North Carolina Republicans opposed to expansion are running out of reasons for turning down billions of federal dollars that could provide health insurance for half a million North Carolinians.

The initial resistance was based on opposition to the Affordable Care Act, which provides for expansion. But the calls to “repeal and replace” the ACA have faded since President Donald Trump failed to end Obamacare. With a Democratic administration in power and the ACA now favored by a majority of Americans, the law is not going away.

Republican concerns about the federal government reneging on its commitment to pay 90 percent are unfounded. The federal government has stood by its payment agreement since the ACA took effect in 2014. In any case, North Carolina legislation expanding Medicaid could include an escape provision should federal support decline.

Republicans now cite another objection – that an influx of new people on Medicaid will crowd out care for disabled people already covered by the program. Matthew Buettgens, a health care policy analyst at the Urban Institute who has closely followed Medicaid expansion, told the Editorial Board that the change has not swamped doctors who treat Medicaid patients.

“There were concerns that it was going to flood health care providers, but that has not happened,” he said.

Leighton Ku, the lead author of the 2014 study “The Economic and Employment Benefits of Expanding Medicaid in North Carolina” was unable to penetrate Republican opposition. In a 2019 update of the study, the professor of health policy and management at George Washington University estimated that expansion would create 37,000 new health care jobs and pump close to $4 billion a year into the state economy while extending health care coverage to more than 600,000 North Carolinians.

Last week, Ku said logic is not persuasive in the states where Republicans are holding out. “My impression is that most of the opposition is essentially partisan,” he said. “Republicans say, ‘Obamacare is the devil’s work and we want nothing to do with it.’ ”

But when it comes to Medicaid expansion, there is no devil in the details. The closer you look, the more sense it makes. That’s not lost on North Carolinians, a majority of whom support expansion. Now Biden wants to make it 5 percent better. North Carolina’s Republican lawmakers should, at long last and amid a public health crisis, accept the offer.