NC should invest in undocumented youth by offering them in-state tuition

Going to college was something I always thought was normal. When it came time to start college applications, I realized that it would be different for my friends. I would hear from my classmates about all the schools they were applying to and touring, and I would follow along and pretend I was doing the same.

I was uncertain of what was to come because policies make it known that undocumented students are not supposed to go to college.

There are over 3,000 students graduating annually from North Carolina schools who are Dreamers in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or are otherwise undocumented. They all face this same uncertainty. I’ve joined other students in Our Turn, an organization focused on developing and engaging young people as leaders in their education, to urge our representatives to pass a bill that would allow all students to receive in-state tuition, regardless of citizenship status

At current rates, North Carolina invests an average of $10,615 per student, including undocumented students, from Pre K-12 to ensure student success. By all measurements, I would have been a great return on the state’s investment because I not only attended North Carolina public schools since 3rd grade, but I also earned 60 college credits in high school. I intend to continue being part of North Carolina’s growing banking industry as an accountant after graduation.

As MyFutureNC states, our education system and economy are out of sync. “As our economy grows, the vast majority of new jobs require more than a high school diploma—something that less than half of North Carolinians ages 25-44, and even fewer from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, currently have.”

There are workforce shortages in critical fields. By 2025, North Carolina is projected to have the second-largest shortage of nurses in the nation — a deficit of nearly 13,000 — according to a recent Georgetown University report..

Not only would a change in our state’s policy support workforce development needs, it would positively impact our economy by increasing revenue to post-secondary institutions and generate more income tax through increased wages of college-educated professionals. With more undocumented students paying in-state tuition rates, the costs help employ others in our state from essential workers to academic faculty.

Former Representative Craig Horn, a Republican and former chairman of both the influential House K-12 Education and Education Appropriations committees, has said: “Any student who attended and graduated from a North Carolina high school and whose parents pay taxes and reside in North Carolina and who meets postsecondary admission requirements deserves the opportunity to further their education at in-state tuition rates. This is fair and necessary in order for North Carolina to have the educated workforce required for the future of North Carolina..”

Being the first one in my family to apply to college, I was completely lost and not well versed on my options because of my situation. The process was stressful while figuring out financial aid options by reaching out to different institutions, often being passed from one voicemail to another, and carefully navigating how much information to share to ensure I didn’t put my family at risk.

I’m hopeful more of our Senate and House leadership sees this as a policy that benefits our economy by investing in young people to limit wasted potential and curb workforce development shortages. By growing our potential and earnings that can increase state tax revenue, our leadership can achieve a more optimal return on the investment they spend on students during their time in Pre K- 12.