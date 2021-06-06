Community leaders on CMS funding: Mecklenburg plan doesn’t help students, schools

Mecklenburg County is proposing withholding 11% of funds for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools unless CMS comes up with a plan to improve student performance. Observer File photo

Editor’s note: The following op-ed was co-signed by more than 80 Mecklenburg community leaders and residents, including Harvey Gantt and Dorothy Counts-Scoggins. A full list of signers can be found with the online version of this op-ed at charlotteobserver.com/opinion.

Last Tuesday, a majority of Mecklenburg County commissioners approved withholding $56 million in funding from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. This action was supported by a group of community activists and faith leaders. The impact of the pandemic and the social unrest of the last year was difficult for all. These conditions profoundly impacted our schools, challenged our teachers and principals, and made it very difficult for children to learn. This funding shortfall comes when our schools need the right resources to deliver learning outcomes, and to provide the educational environment that our students need and deserve.

County commissioners have said they are withholding $56M in funding until CMS provides “an acceptable proposal to address lower performing schools.” They have requested revisions to the CMS 2024 Strategic Plan to include specific objectives and actions that will address equity concerns. The commissioners have also stated that “these cuts will have no direct impact on the classroom.”

We consider the request to make these funds contingent on a more detailed strategic plan to be inconsistent with the aim of increased support for struggling schools. Here is why:

▪ Students across the country have been significantly and adversely impacted by COVID-19. While specific data is not yet available due to the cancellation of end-of-year/end-of-grade testing, we know that children’s education has suffered. This is not the time to cut the investment needed to bridge these gaps in learning.

▪ While we understand the Commissioners’ request to outline specific objectives in the 2024 Strategic Plan, testing data used to create those objectives will not be available until the fall. CMS officials have said they are committed to revamping the plan to include updated goals and clear strategies to address equity concerns. They should not provide a new plan without the data required to understand the ramifications of the past year.

▪ Withholding $56M of funds will strain departments already stretched thin by the existing $23.8M in operating costs that were denied by the county commission earlier this year. This will result in key resource and efficiency gaps. This erodes morale, quality, and care – all of which impact our children, particularly those who are already struggling. This totals an almost $80M shortfall for our children’s education.

Holding one leader, one group of leaders or even one system solely accountable for the ongoing equity challenges while risking further damage to the learning environment is simply not logical. It will take all of us collaborating, operating in good faith, to make progress. Let’s provide the resources for our educators to honor their commitment regarding equity outlined in the 2024 Strategic Plan, and hold them accountable for their commitments. Let’s trust our educators to determine what the schools need to create healthy children and prosperous citizens.

In a May 10 comment to media, County Commissioner Vilma Leake said: “Anybody that you give money to, you must hold them accountable for performing the things that they say they’re going to do.” We wholeheartedly agree. Accountability is not limited to whom we give money. It includes holding elected officials responsible for collaborative approaches to ensure resources for student learning. It also includes every citizen, every business, and every family committing time, resources, support, or advocacy towards a collaborative solution.

The county should release the $56M of funding immediately. We ask that county leaders and CMS leaders partner collaboratively to solve our equity problems in education in Charlotte-Mecklenburg. Our goal is to build bridges to the future, and this is a vital first step.