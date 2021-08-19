My husband is the whole meaning of my life. The US must help get him out of Afghanistan.

Fatema Mohammadi watches a video posted online from her N.C. apartment of people surrounding a U.S. Air Force plane as it takes off from the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. jwall@newsobserver.com

I am a daughter of the suffering land of Afghanistan. I now live with my father and two sisters in the United States, in North Carolina. I am desperately trying to get my husband out of Afghanistan. I am calling on the U.S. government to help the thousands of families like mine who are suffering.

When I was in Afghanistan, I worked as a sports reporter and presenter for 3 Sports, the only sports TV in Afghanistan. There I met Saboor, who worked in the editing and graphics department. We worked together for a while and then we became interested in each other. I left Afghanistan for Turkey in 2014 for security reasons. After a while, Saboor joined me and we managed to strengthen our relationship and got married. In the meantime, the U.S. accepted me as a refugee.

At the beginning of 2017, I managed to come to the U.S. with my family after the cancellation of two flights. Saboor was left alone again and returned to Kabul after a while. I applied for my husband’s visa in 2018, and after this period, I could not get a convincing answer from the immigration office. I emailed the authorities many times, but no one heard my voice, they saw me and ignored me.

I was shocked when the U.S. suddenly withdrew from Afghanistan, and when the provinces fell and then the capital fell to the Taliban, the shock intensified. I said to myself, how can my husband leave Afghanistan in the circumstances that happened?

My husband is in Kabul now. Not at home, relocated. I do not want the slightest harm to happen to him. During this time I died many times and came back to life eager to see him. My husband is the whole meaning of my life. I do not even want to think about something that might hurt him.

When the dark period of the Taliban ended, we were very happy because after that we were hoping that we would all live together as men and women and make our homeland side by side, 20 years passed in relatively good conditions. But explosions and insecurity continued.

And now, after all these years, the dark days are back again. I am more worried than anything about women, girls, and kids who disappear and are ignored again in this situation. I have many family and friends in Afghanistan and I am worried about their future.

On Monday, I saw people rushing to the airport and running after the plane. People were shot. We lost a number of our compatriots on that terrible day.

As a young person who has spent most of my life in migration, I believe that if Afghanistan is in this situation today the only cause of it is the leaders and the government of the men of Afghanistan who never united and did not strive for the benefit of their people. The Afghan people’s pain is too much. We hope that our country becomes safe and free and in this situation, other countries stay with us and do not turn their back on our people.

I call on the U.S. government to make it possible for my husband to come home as soon as possible because his life is in danger in Afghanistan. We have been dreaming of living together under one roof for many years, I want to wake up to his voice in the morning and the first thing I see is his beautiful eyes. My heart beats faster just thinking about seeing him at the airport and taking his hands.

There are many families sitting behind the gates of Kabul Airport, hoping that a way will be found for them to leave. I want the United States to hear our voice. Let us not be further apart.