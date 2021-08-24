Small business owners like me don’t want to be the mask police

As mask mandates begin again in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, some businesses are refusing to enforce them, while others have been quick to encourage it. Divine Barrel Brewing in Charlotte posted this photo on social media last week making clear it will require masks. Part of the post said: “We know it’s not ideal, but it’s important we do our part to maintain a safe taproom.” Divine Barrel Brewing

Welcome to NC Voices, where leaders, readers and experts from across North Carolina can speak on issues affecting our communities. Send submissions of 300 words or fewer to opinion@charlotteobserver.com.

Mask mandates burden restaurants

The writer is co-owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille in Charlotte.

The choice whether to get a vaccine or not, would seem like a no-brainer to many people. Shots are free, readily available and even incentivized. Most importantly, an overwhelming amount of data proves vaccines are our best chance of avoiding serious illness or death from COVID-19. But for whatever reason, roughly a third of our citizens are vehemently opposed to receiving the vaccine.

That means that mask mandates and other restrictions are not just here for a little while longer. They will be with us for years, if we let them.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Last year, we tried our best to adhere to and enforce the safety measures that the CDC put forward. But now there is a cure (versus serious illness or death) — and that changes everything.

The unvaccinated adults who contract the virus have done so fully knowing the risks they were taking. It is not my job or my government’s job to persuade them otherwise.

As a business owner, I am certainly not in favor of being delegated as “the mask police,” “vaccination police,” or any other kind of public safety representative.

Small business owners are busy, if you haven’t noticed. Why would I want to make things even more difficult for myself and my employees by enforcing these extra government health policies?

We are tired of being yelled at or preached to by random people that we don’t even know — both in person and online. One-star reviews because we refused to seat a guest without a mask? Eighteen-year-old hostesses should never have to deal with grown adults cursing them because the government has mandated that we do their dirty work for them.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

I’m sure the health department or the police don’t want to go around writing tickets to everyone they see without a mask indoors in their spare time either. They already have plenty to keep them busy — so do we. We serve burgers and beer. That is what we would like to concentrate on once again.

Matt Wohlfarth

Focus on economic risks of COVID

The writer is a retired anesthesiologist.

North Carolina has a golden opportunity to lead the Southeast out of the pandemic. If more people ages 18-49 got vaccinated the state could gain a distinct economic advantage. States with higher vaccination rates and fewer COVID hot spots will likely attract more new businesses.

In the last month, over 30 companies have announced vaccine mandates for employees. Now that the FDA has approved Pfizer’s vaccine, many more are likely to follow suit. Why? They strive to create a safe, stable environment for workers and customers. They’re more concerned with returning to profitability than politics. They feel the vaccines are safe and effective, and a fully vaccinated population is the best path to their success.

Businesses crave stability, and vaccines can offer stability. For young people in N.C., increasing vaccinations could also increase economic opportunities.

States like North Carolina that passed bathroom bills saw a significant drop in revenue from conferences, business travel and sporting events. While the reason for revenue loss is different in the pandemic, states with low vaccination rates are less likely to see a quick return of these revenue sources.

The economic risks of COVID-19 may outweigh health risks for people 18-49. North Carolina is middle of the pack for adult vaccinations compared to other states. We must exceed Virginia’s vaccination rate to be the clear choice for businesses in the Southeast.

Masks and social distancing will still be necessary for the most vulnerable, but could be eliminated for most people if vaccination rates increase. If elected officials and businesses spread the economic message about vaccines, we could increase vaccination rates and create a stable environment for businesses. This is a win for everyone, offering improved economic prospects for young people and improved health for all.

If we do not offer compelling reasons for vaccinations, our state will continue to be vulnerable to the economic and public health consequences of future COVID variant outbreaks.

Dr. Steven Karan, Pinehurst