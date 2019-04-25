Kevin Siers 9th District candidates should live in the district they want to represent

Too many candidates live outside the 9th

In response to “Realtors’ group spends $1.3M in 9th race” (April 21):

Republican candidate, Matthew Ridenhour, is “highly offended” that so much outside money is being spent on Leigh Brown’s campaign.

Yet, he does not seem offended or outraged that Brown is not even a resident of the 9th Congressional District.

How many other candidates are not residents of this district and are attempting to supposedly represent the people in the district? It appears there are several.

That someone should live in the district they represent is more important to me than the political party they represent.

Every resident of the 9th District should be outraged at the prospect of an outsider representing them and should make their opinions heard at the ballot box.

Robin Drechsel, Charlotte

Know who is trying to buy your vote

Republican Matthew Ridenhour is right on target to be outraged by the effort by the National Association of Realtors to buy the 9th District Congressional seat by spending over $1.3 million.

The conservative-led U.S. Supreme Court invented a corporate First Amendment right of free speech for PACs to buy elections when it overturned the McCain-Feindgold law, a bipartisan effort that restricted the amount spent in this way.

As a result, too many voters are misinformed by TV ads which really tell us nothing.

Citizens of this country must recognize who is trying to buy their politicians and why. This requires reading and study.

And quality newspaper reporters, not driven by selling TV ads to vote buyers, deserve our support and attention in letting us know the truth.

Ed Hinson, Charlotte

Nix the political ads that further divide

A TV ad currently being run by 9th District candidate Dan Bishop is symbolic of what is wrong with today’s politics.

Bishop begins by addressing “these crazy liberal clowns.”

There is no substance to the ad, only more name-calling which does nothing but further divide our country.

I would urge Bishop and other politicians of both parties to refrain from such divisive language and to actually tell us what they stand for and what we might expect from them if they are elected.

Judy Taylor, Mint Hill

Mueller report was a flop. Let’s move on.

We now have a $30 million report from Robert Mueller and his angry band of Democratic prosecutors that hit the airwaves like a dropped flounder.

What was expected by the “gotcha” crowd of Hillary Clinton diehards landed on the dishonest media with a great big thud. The conclusion was “No Collusion.”

Can we now get on with the nation’s business? While Donald Trump is a flawed individual, he is dedicated to getting the mess left by previous presidents cleaned up.

Ray B. Cooper, Charlotte

Trump impeachment hearings warranted

As an American who is both appalled and disgusted by the response of President Donald Trump to the challenge of congressional oversight, I believe the time has come for Democrats in the U.S. House to seriously consider initiating the impeachment process.

Trump’s contempt for the rule of law is breathtaking in its scope.

The incalculable damage he has done – and may yet do – to our country demands this action in my view.

Alan Shubin, Charlotte

AOC doesn’t grasp capitalism’s greatness

In response to “GOP, you look dopey when you attack AOC” (April 23 Opinion):

Leonard Pitts’ column praised Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as being “prepared.”

I haven’t read one quote from AOC that makes me think she understands American capitalism well, a system that has helped raise millions out of poverty for hundreds of years.

A recent study showed that the most important factor in raising people out of poverty in a developing economy is technological innovation.

Socialism is the antidote to that. Capitalism supports and encourages it.

So, please tell me what AOC is prepared for? Armageddon?

Robert Parker, Hickory

Another blow from airline mergers

U.S. airline mergers have given consumers the following: higher prices, less seating room, and baggage fees.

Now, I have discovered that American Airlines has a $25 fee for the privilege of talking with a live reservation agent if you do not book your flight online. It’s $25 per reservation.

All of this on top of an unbroken 8-year string of operating profits!

Voters, call your representatives in Washington to stop this madness.