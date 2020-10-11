Charlotte Observer endorsements: Our choices for Mecklenburg County races

Early voting begins Oct. 15 in North Carolina. AP

Faced with the devastating effects of a pandemic, shutdown and resulting revenue scarcity, Mecklenburg County needs seasoned and diverse leadership that can negotiate a successful path towards health and economic recovery. The Board of County Commissioners has four contested races on the ballot, with three at-large seats - Ella Scarborough, Pat Cotham and Leigh Altman - decided in the Democratic primary. Vilma Leake of District 2 and Mark Jerrell of District 4 also are running unopposed. Our recommendations in contested races:

District 1: Incumbent Elaine Powell has been a thoughtful, steady and respected presence on the board. She’s not been shy about questioning other board members and is attentive to the needs of her entire district. Chairing the Environmental Stewardship Committee, she’s a strong advocate for the area’s parks and greenways - not just for recreational uses but also as a transit alternative. Her Republican opponent, former District 1 representative Jim Puckett, hopes to recapture his seat by concentrating on issues he’s long advocated for, including money for roads. His style remains divisive, however, and he scoffed at the board’s efforts to address systemic racism, an indication he’s not ready to meaningfully confront the complex challenges his district and county face. We recommend Powell.

District 3: Four-term incumbent and board chair George Dunlap is praised by his fellow commissioners for taming some of the dysfunction the board has been known for in the past. Dunlap didn’t respond to a request to talk to the Editorial Board; the Observer doesn’t endorse candidates who choose not to participate in an interview. His Republican opponent, Friday Okure, is a running as a conservative calling for “godly governance” and hasn’t demonstrated a grasp of the difficult problems the county faces.

District 5: Two strong candidates are running for this open seat: Democratic newcomer Laura Meier and Republican Matthew Ridenhour, a former District 5 board member. Meier, cofounder of the Charlotte Women’s March, is a passionate advocate for women and better mental health services. Her strengths and interests align with the other Democratic board members, and she would be a very capable addition.

The Board, however, currently has no Republicans, and Ridenhour provides the best opportunity for voters to correct that flaw. He brings a wealth of experience from his previous board service and would be a smart and strong contrary voice moving forward. In the past, his disagreements with Democrats have been respectful and affable; he shares many of the same goals as the majority, but his willingness to take a different approach has been and would be an invaluable asset.

There are no bad choices in this race, but we recommend Ridenhour.

District 6: Incumbent Susan Rodriguez-McDowell faces Republican Joel Levy in a district that is no longer a Republican stronghold. Levy’s experience as assistant city treasurer for Charlotte and vice chair of the Board of Equalization and Review makes him highly qualified to focus on important pocketbook issues facing the county. Rodriguez-McDowell, however, has been an intelligent and forceful board member who is keenly aware of the economic issues facing her district but has a clear-eyed commitment to solving Mecklenburg’s pressing needs. We recommend Rodriguez-McDowell for another term.

Soil and Water Conservation District: Four candidates - Rich George, Greg Denlea, Duncan St. Clair and David Michael Rice - are vying for one supervisor seat. George and Denlea stand out for the the impressive passion and experience they would bring to a position that assists county residents with stormwater and natural resource issues. George calls himself a “climate crisis warrior” and is an articulate advocate for environmental issues. Denlea is brimming with enthusiasm and technical know-how, but defends the White House’s rollback of environmental regulations. We recommend George.