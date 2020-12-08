North Carolina is headed toward a new COVID-19 shutdown. What does that look like?

Three weeks ago, as other states tightened COVID-19 restrictions, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned of worsening virus metrics but announced no new COVID measures. Two weeks ago, as hospitalizations and positive tests rates continued an alarming rise, Cooper told North Carolinians: “We are in danger.”

Today, the governor has little choice but to act. North Carolina is experiencing record highs of cases and hospitalizations, and although hospital capacity is not urgently threatened at the moment, a continued spread could bring dire strain to health care systems in both urban and rural counties.

Cooper, who is scheduled to provide an update Tuesday afternoon, is seeing his options come into focus. Measures other states imposed weeks ago — 10 p.m. curfews, closing bars early, cutting back on restaurant and retail capacity — slowed the virus initially in some places but only temporarily. The next apparent step: a targeted, precise shutdown. Such measures have worked in Europe, which experienced a COVID-19 resurgence in the fall, and attacking the virus aggressively now in North Carolina might be the best path to preventing prolonged misery this winter.

A North Carolina stay-at-home order wouldn’t need to be as stringent as Cooper’s restrictions in March. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued rules that took effect Monday, including requiring restaurants to halt in-person dining and offer food only for delivery and takeout. Retail can remain open at 20 percent capacity, as can schools that already were open. Hair and nail salons, playgrounds, breweries and wineries must close, however, and gatherings of people from different households are prohibited, with the exception of outdoor religious services.

Like California, Cooper could also target the order regionally or to individual counties instead of imposing it statewide as he did in the spring. California’s stay-at-home restrictions apply to any of the five regions where less than 15 percent of hospital ICU units are available.

Such an order, even targeted regionally, will be met with backlash from businesses and individuals already devastated by COVID-19. The reality in North Carolina, however, is that too many people continue to either doubt or dismiss the danger of COVID. While many businesses, restaurants and bars have become more attentive to COVID measures, too many are too crowded with people behaving as if it’s 2019. Our airports were filled with pre-COVID levels of holiday travelers last month, and one town, Youngsville, held an annual Christmas parade Sunday despite pleadings from the county and state health officials. According to reports, only about half the parade’s participants and attendees wore masks or stayed safely social-distanced.

A new stay-at-home order wouldn’t change the minds of many skeptics, and if the spring and summer are any preview, N.C. Republicans will encourage hostility to new measures. But the evidence and science behind COVID restrictions are clearer now: closing or limiting capacity of places where people from different households interact, especially indoors, helps reverse the upward trend of COVID-19. A new stay-at-home order would reduce the rate of infections and hospitalizations before the healthcare system reaches a critical state, as is already happening in communities across the country.

Such measures, however, must be accompanied by relief for businesses and workers. We’re encouraged that a bipartisan group of U.S. House and Senate lawmakers have agreed to the outlines of a $908 billion COVID-19 relief plan. Like the CARES Act that passed this spring, the new plan would offer extended unemployment benefits ($300 for 18 weeks) and renew the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses. It also would provide funding for state and local government needs, including schools, public transportation, vaccine distribution, child care and food assistance.

North Carolina lawmakers should be ready to use the legislature’s rainy day fund to fill whatever gaps the new plan leaves in helping those deeply affected. They also should remind COVID-weary constituents that the duration and intensity of any shutdown in part depends on them. A vaccine is coming, but its full effects won’t be realized until at least the spring. We need to confront COVID-19’s surge now, and we need to provide a bridge to businesses and workers through the hard weeks ahead.

