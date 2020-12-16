NC’s superintendent has one last bumble — this time on end-of-course tests

COVID-19 concerns have parents objecting to in-person End of Course testing in North Carolina.

State superintendent Mark Johnson appears to be leaving his office the same way he ran it — by confusing and misleading the people he’s supposed to serve.

This time, Johnson is stoking an already flammable discussion about standardized testing — specifically end-of-course tests that have long been a point of contention among N.C. teachers, education officials and families. EOCs are especially controversial this school year, with parents objecting to the tests continuing to count for 20 percent of a student’s grade despite the difficulties presented by remote learning. Some parents also worry about the COVID-19 risk of sending their children into schools to take the test. Citing federal requirements, the Department of Public Instruction says the exams must be taken in person.

Johnson, who has long felt that students take too many standardized tests, sent a mass letter to the education community last week suggesting a way out. “Once the state board secures final approval from the NC Rules Review Commission, these requirements will become permanent. It will then be difficult to change this EOC rule — even if North Carolina gets testing waivers from the U.S. Department of Education.

“If you disagree with these requirements, you can have your voice heard,” Johnson continued, helpfully providing a form for parents to fill out.

Problem is, that’s not true. And Johnson was told so.

In an extraordinary rebuttal late last week, state Board of Education chair Eric Davis and superintendent-elect Catherine Truitt said the 20 percent rule is already in effect and has been for years. The pair said that if the state board can get a federal waiver from in-person testing mandates, it will “reconsider its enforcement of the 20 percent rule.” Davis and Truitt also noted that in a nod to COVID-19 concerns, the state board will give school districts until June 2021 to administer fall EOC tests.

“The SBE communicated each of these points to Superintendent Johnson last week,” they noted pointedly, adding: “Johnson’s decision to ignore that message and deliberately sow confusion around the administration of EOC tests is a disservice to North Carolina students.”

They’re right. Johnson’s stirring of the testing embers is a misinterpretation of state law and an apparent political maneuver, one that should be beneath his office. But the superintendent’s short tenure has been filled with uninformed showboating and an outright dismissal of protocols surrounding education policy. Simply put, Johnson thought his title gave him license to do what he wanted to do, whether it was rigging a procurement process (and being dishonest when caught) or handing out free iPads to whomever he pleased.

Johnson didn’t run for reelection, choosing instead a bid for lieutenant governor that fell short in the Republican primary. But his performance in office earned him rebukes from superintendent candidates in both parties this fall. Truitt was especially critical of her fellow Republican in an October interview with the Editorial Board, saying that the superintendent “didn’t know how to listen to people” and “didn’t know how to lead.”

Now, as a parting gift, Johnson is unnecessarily riling up parents and educators. There’s legitimate debate surrounding standardized tests, including their use in evaluating educators and schools. But this year, teachers and schools across North Carolina will need to determine how much students have lost from remote learning. While some educators say they can determine that without standardized test results, not all can do so. Tests, as always, can be a valuable tool for educators and parents in assessing academic progress and weaknesses. Used correctly and not punitively, they also can help identify where teachers can improve.

We encourage districts to take advantage of the expanded testing window the state board has offered. We wish the superintendent would encourage the same, but instead of apologizing for his misleading message, Johnson released another statement doubling down on his faulty assertions. Parents should ignore it, and they should be thankful that the superintendent’s tenure is ending soon.