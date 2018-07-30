Collaboration, not intolerance, is what Charlotte needs as RNC approaches

Fines? Jail time? Not for RNC protesters
In response to “Stiff fines, jail time for RNC protesters” (July 29 Forum):
The First Amendment gives us the right to free speech and to “assemble peaceably.” To suggest immediate arrest and impose large fines and/or jail time is ludicrous.
This attitude is exactly what we do not need as the Republican National Convention approaches. We need to work together as a community to ensure better collaboration, peaceful demonstrations, and acceptance of diverse opinions.
Judy Allison, Charlotte
Too quick to let NC GOP off the hook
In response to Our View “NC Democrats trip over their principles” (July 29 Editorial):
I am absolutely shaking my head at the conclusion this editorial came to, even though it included the plethora of vile overreaches committed by the NC GOP. Aren’t the overreaches more important than one candidate filing under another party and the silence of the Democratic leadership?
I understand the editorial’s point, but it certainly gives the appearance that you’re placating to the NC GOP at the expense of the bigger issues with its leadership.
Rick Hudson, Charlotte
Capitalism requires fair playing field
In response to “It’s now democracy vs. socialism” (July 30 Forum):
Forum writer Ed Mesko doesn’t realize the real option is “compassionate democracy vs. harsh conservatism.”
Most people want to encourage a compassionate society where citizens aren’t one sickness away from bankruptcy.
Capitalism only works if the playing field is fair. Many regulations are written to favor the rich. People just want to attend good schools, have adequate health care and jobs that pay a decent wage.
Let’s look to other societies that remain capitalist but have instituted programs like universal health care and educational systems that have greater outcomes than our own. Compassion in government can never be wrong.
Cindi Ferguson, Cornelius
Sawyer didn’t sway me on vouchers
In response to “School vouchers use tax dollars to teach religious doctrine” (July 29 Opinion):
Op-ed writer Carol Sawyer’s disdain for vouchers and religious-based education is clear. She argues that since religious-based education with a literal biblical worldview does not teach the theory of evolution students don’t have “a sound, basic education” and are unprepared for college science courses.
She opines that the NC legislature is increasing the annual appropriation for the voucher program “while starving public schools.” Her time would be better spent asking how the public schools could become more successful.
Carol Lee, Mooresville
Where’s GOP’s tough love, its debt clocks?
President Trump’s GOP incurred trillions in US debt to pay for unneeded tax cuts mostly benefiting the richest 1 percent. Now, because of his trade wars this administration plans to spend $12 billion in welfare for our proud farmers.
What happened to self-reliance, small government? Oh right, that tough love is only for the poor, sick, elderly. Real estate, Wall Street, agribusiness, and corporate welfare are sacrosanct. Wonder how many in the GOP still have that debt clock ticking on their websites?
Chip Potts, Mooresville
I went uptown and didn’t like what I saw
I visited downtown Saturday for a concert at the Spectrum Center. Went early to enjoy a walk around town. Within 15 minutes I had been hassled three times by people wanting money. Had to constantly dodge young people flying up and down the streets on electric scooters and bicycles. I didn’t see police anywhere.
Very disappointed with the “new” Charlotte. It’s starting to look like the San Francisco of the East.
Dennis Gosney, Waxhaw
Panthers should cut ties with Papa John’s
It was very disappointing to learn that the Panthers are going to continue their relationship with Papa John’s. (“Carolina Panthers maintain Papa John’s ties despite backlash against former CEO,” July 27)
When the league cut ties with Papa John’s, it would have been great if the Panthers had done the same. It would have shown everyone that racial slurs, from any source, would not be tolerated by the Panthers.
Now we just have to hope that Panthers fans won’t buy Papa John’s pizza!
Thomas Abrams, Charlotte
