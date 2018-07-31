Shutdown is Trump keeping a promise
In response to “Trump says he has ‘no problem’ shutting down government” (July 31):
As most people are finding out, President Trump built his empire on being a strong and efficient negotiator.
Republicans have been weak with past government shutdowns and not shown that Democrats are equally to blame for these shutdowns.
I love that Trump is willing to shut down the government to continue to push the agenda he promised the American people.
We’re past due for a president who sticks to his promises and promotes the health of our country as his top priority.
Trigg Cherry, Charlotte
I’d like Congress to call Trump’s bluff
Let me remind you who was going to pay for the border wall – Mexico!
Now who’s going to pay for it? You and me!
And if President Trump doesn’t get his monument to an over-inflated ego, he is going to shut down the government.
Congress should call his bluff. Shutting down the government is short-sighted, economically devastating, and a bullying stunt. Support for such outrageous actions is almost laughable.
J. Gregory Fagan, Charlotte
You’re making me want to march at RNC
In response to “Stiff fines, jail time for RNC protesters” (July 29 Forum):
Forum writer Shirley Evans, I am a 79-year-old woman and you have just incited me to march.
I believe in the right to participate in peaceful demonstration, freedom of or from religion, and equal rights for all.
Instead of stating punitive policies, I would like to see those large signs you advocate read that Charlotte welcomes – with open arms – all those who come for the RNC.
Valerie R. Lewis, Cornelius
Manafort is being used to ‘get Trump’
Paul Manafort is charged with some 32 counts of income tax evasion, money laundering and bank fraud. Notice that nowhere is there a charge of collusion with the Russians or attempting to interfere with the 2016 election.
I thought that was what Robert Mueller was “charged” to investigate.
All the Trump associates charged so far are being used to concoct a story to “get Trump” – for anything.
If you are looking at 20 to 30 years in federal prison, I would expect you to say anything Mueller wants you to say to reduce that. Enough said.
Arthur Selby, Mint Hill
Collusion? Maybe not, but keep digging
Maybe there is no crime of collusion, but if conspiracy were proved the conspiracy evidence might establish other crimes, such as campaign finance violations with respect to soliciting a thing of value from a foreign government, namely damaging information.
So we need to know what the Trump Tower meeting was about and whether anyone made a false statement to the government about it.
Phil Summerville, Maiden
No tolls until I-485 has 3 free lanes
In response to “Less opposition greets the coming toll lanes on I-485” (July 26):
Currently 70 percent of the I-485 loop is three or more free lanes in each direction. DOT needs to continue to expand it to three free lanes all the way around the 67-mile loop.
As anyone who battles afternoon rush hour traffic in south Charlotte knows, the bottleneck starts where the road goes from three lanes to two and backs up from there. DOT’s new plan will just shift the bottleneck down one exit from Rea Road to Providence Road.
I’m OK with toll lanes on I-485, but it should only be after there are three free lanes for all motorists. The new plan is short-sighted and just plain wrong.
Steve Groves, Charlotte
Sharing a lesson on race, good hearts
Saturday, my wife and I were at a Walgreen’s in east Charlotte when our car battery died.
We are in our mid-80s and less than agile. As I struggled to get it started a mom and her two teens pulled out jumper cables and tried to help, but to no avail. Mom sent her daughter into the store and she emerged carrying two bottles of cold water for us. It was incredibly hot out and that was the best tasting drink I can remember.
After I contacted AAA they departed, but the goodness they left behind will linger.
Why do I tell this story? Mom and her kids were black and my wife and I are white. In this time of racial tensions they proved that good hearts don’t have a color. We all should remember that.
Roland Provost, Charlotte
