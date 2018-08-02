Put a speedy end to 3-D printed guns
In response to “Judge blocks release of 3D-printed gun plans” (July 31):
Now is the time to demand sensible gun control. Distributing blueprints for 3D-printed guns will eliminate – not just hamper – any chance to slow the proliferation of guns in the United States.
In a 1919 Supreme Court decision, Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. said the First Amendment did not protect “falsely shouting fire in a crowded theater…as to create a clear and present danger.”
3D-gun blueprints are a clear and present danger and will allow some people to “fire” into a crowded theater.
Dale W. Saville, Charlotte
For this, Trump should be praised
Winston Churchill said “meeting jaw to jaw is better than war,” while an oft-repeated rallying cry during the Vietnam war was “all we are saying is give peace a chance.”
Why, then, is everyone criticizing President Trump for his meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin? Are we that afraid of peace?
Theodore Roosevelt said that the worst thing you can do is nothing. If anything, President Trump should be praised for making these bold moves. In so doing, he took the risk and at least did something.
Stephen V. Gilmore, Charlotte
To avoid collapse try Medicare for all
In response to “How to defuse NC’s fiscal time bomb” (Aug. 1 Opinion):
Our state employee health care plan is insolvent by $35 billion. The main reason is out-of-control health care costs that are accelerating.
This is proof – on a massive scale – that our national health care financing system is collapsing around us, albeit in slow motion.
The president has said “Let Obamacare fail.” We can and must do better, together. Think about Improved Medicare for All, because this collapse will be devastating to us all.
Dr. Pressly Gilbert, Charlotte
Trump I see is not a ‘good negotiator’
In response to “Shutdown is Trump keeping a promise” (Aug. 1 Forum):
Once again Forum writer Trigg Cherry is beating the Trump drum. If as you say, Trump is “a strong and efficient negotiator,” why isn’t Mexico paying for the wall rather than US taxpayers? Why is Russia still trying to influence our elections? Why is North Korea still building more missiles?
Wake up!
Mike Shinder, Charlotte
Shift toll burden to commercial traffic
In response to “No tolls until I-485 has 3 free lanes” (Aug. 1 Forum) and related articles:
As a taxpayer, why do I pay for free roads and now have the burden of paying for toll roads as well to travel safely and efficiently?
The majority of road wear and tear, as well as significant traffic issues, are caused by commercial traffic. Make the toll lanes mandatory for commercial trucks, shift the burden and slow-downs to the toll lanes.
Robert Pisano, Indian Trail
Plant more trees to fight climate change
In response to “5 ways to keep cities cooler during heat waves” (July 29 Observer Extra):
Climate change is real and we all bear responsibility. Our iconic urban forest is our best defense against rising temperatures. Trees cool our streets and homes, clean our air, and keep our streams cooler and cleaner.
Let’s make a community-wide commitment to plant many more trees and to preserve our precious canopy.
Dave Cable, Davidson
Clamp down on first sign of RNC violence
What I am not hearing or reading regarding the GOP convention in Charlotte is just who is expected to be creating the anticipated riots. I would bet the farm that it will not be convention attendees.
Those who say possible rioting is reason to not have the convention here should stop trying to incite those riots.
The First Amendment to our Constitution recognizes peaceable assembly as a right, but rioting and other violent activities are not. City, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies should be fully prepared to deal instantly and overwhelmingly with unlawful violent assemblies.
Sam Sanford, Matthews
