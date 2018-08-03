Robert Mueller is just doing his job

Mueller doing exactly as charged
In response to “Manafort is being used to ‘get Trump’ “ (August 1 Forum):
Forum writer Arthur Selby points out that Paul Manafort faces “no charge of collusion with the Russians.” He goes on to say: “I thought that was what Robert Mueller was ‘charged’ to investigate.”
According to the Justice Department document appointing Mueller, he is charged with investigating “any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the (Trump) campaign.” It also says: “If the Special Counsel believes it is necessary and appropriate, the Special Counsel is authorized to prosecute federal crimes arising from the investigation of these matters.”
Let Mueller and his team do their job, as they have been.
Terry C. Robertson,
Charlotte
I’d welcome a light rail to Gastonia
It seems that several suburbs of Charlotte are hesitant to endorse the possibility of light rail expansion to their towns despite the ever growing traffic nightmare that accompanies unplanned and uncoordinated growth.
An expansion to the airport and into Gaston County terminating at the FUSE district under development in downtown Gastonia would be welcomed. Our grandfathers remember when such a transit line did indeed exist and some portions of that old ROW still lie fallow.
Many of us understand that an alternative to highways is necessary, and commuter rail has been demonstrated to be viable in other growing U.S. metro areas.
John Michalski, Gastonia
Trump economy isn’t lifting all boats
While President Trump celebrates our “hot economy,” many low income workers struggle to make ends meet. Rents are rising while wages are flat. Construction of luxury apartments continues while housing for the poor shrinks.
My expectations for any sensitivity to the needs of the poor by this administration have plummeted.
Louise Goodnight,
Charlotte
Making your own gun isn’t a new idea
In response to “Don’t flood this country with 3D-printed guns” (July 29 Viewpoint):
For years it has been legal to make a firearm for your own use.
Paul Penzone wrote: “Imagine a world in which anyone - including terrorists, convicted felons and domestic abusers - has immediate access to untraceable guns.” We’ve been there for a long time.
With physics, chemistry, and math books, one can build a firearm from readily available parts. It’s a very dangerous undertaking, but the only way to stop this would be to ban physics, chemistry, and math books.
Spencer R. Rackley IV, Charlotte
I could care less about Trump’s wall
In response to “Shutdown is Trump keeping a promise” (Aug. 1 Forum):
Forum writer Trigg Cherry loves that President Trump is willing to shut down the government to push the agenda he promised the American people.
Frankly, I could care less about “the wall.” I care more about seniors who won’t get their Social Security checks on time, vets who won’t get health care, and small children locked in cages.
How will this “promote the health of our country,” as Mr. Cherry suggests?
This shutdown threat of Trump’s reminds me of a small child starting to throw a temper tantrum.
Karen Kemp, Matthews
McMaster wrong on Planned Parenthood
In response to “Planned Parenthood, patient sue over SC Gov. McMaster’s Medicaid order” (July 27):
SC Gov. Henry McMaster’s order to ban Medicaid providers from providing abortion services is severe overreach.
As of 2015, abortion services constituted 3 percent of Planned Parenthood’s services. The taxpayer monies received are Medicaid reimbursements for preventative services, not abortions. The Hyde Amendment restricts the use of federal monies for abortion services.
There is solid evidence that defunding family planning providers endangers lives.
Women and people have the right to comprehensive options and the right to access them.
It is McMaster’s obligation to govern based on law, not on his personal moral or religious convictions.
Erica Hennes, Matthews
