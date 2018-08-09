Rejecting tiny houses is high-minded hypocrisy

Jump on the tiny house bandwagon
In response to “ ‘Tiny house’ project sinks under uncertainty and lawsuit” (Aug. 8):
Unbelievable! Our community shouts long and loud as hands are wrung about the lack of affordable housing. Yet, our leaders won’t jump on the bandwagon for an alternative that rivals in square footage many of the highly touted, and expensive, apartments now being built all around town.
Such high-minded hypocrisy!
Coy Powell, Charlotte
Wells Fargo owes those families more
In response to “Outrage grows over the latest Wells Fargo admission” (Aug. 7) and related articles:
A child who apologizes for doing something wrong is acceptable. A bank, such as Wells Fargo, should be totally ashamed for the grief it has caused customers who lost their homes because of the bank’s negligence.
Opting to give $12,800 as compensation is ridiculous. Wells Fargo must recognize what it put these families through – families who put their trust in Wells. A manipulated admission of guilt three years after the fact is not enough.
Lorraine Stark, Matthews
Don’t blame Mark Harris, read the Bible
Kevin Siers’ Aug. 9 editorial cartoon of Mark Harris dressed in caveman attire with a large club in his hand was a typical liberal bias message.
All who truly know God’s word understand what He/God means from his message about the role of men and women in a marriage. It is clear and Biblical. For those who don’t accept it, don’t blame Mark Harris. Talk to the author of the book.
Tommy Clayton, Weddington
On Kavanaugh, give us full transparency
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has a lengthy paper trail – more than a million pages of documents, including some from his time in the Bush administration. The American people deserve to know what is in those materials. The Senate must take care to review them properly.
There should be no “rush to confirm” to free up Devin Nunes to implement his shady plan to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, as was revealed Wednesday.
President Obama was denied his final court nominee, supposedly due to an upcoming election a year away, so this nomination can surely wait for good faith and full transparency about Kavanaugh’s history and views.
I hope Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis will agree and err on the side of transparency and good governance.
Cynthia Gibas, Charlotte
US is already a quasi socialist democracy
In response to “You need the right amount of socialism” (Aug. 9 Forum) and related articles:
For those with antipathy toward socialism: Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, TANF, SNAP, CHIP, Child Credit, Unearned Income Credit, Unemployment Insurance, Worker Compensation Insurance, et al are social benefits available to all – and used by many.
Be realistic. The USA is a quasi socialist democracy.
Gene Rinehart, Charlotte
Cooper’s hypocrisy on tolls is evident
Let me get this right... Gov. Roy Cooper reviewed the toll road contract as attorney general before it was signed and did not mention that is was a bad contract. Now that he is governor, he says it was a bad contract. A real politician!
Bill Lane, Polkville
Some questions for Trump supporters
Random questions for the Trump base:
1. Why does President Trump want to shut down the government if Congress won’t fund a border wall that he has repeatedly said Mexico would pay for?
2. Why does he threaten tariffs on German car makers like BMW, Mercedes and VW when last year they produced almost a million cars in plants in South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee?
3. Why does he want to spend $12 million on a military parade nobody wants when the US already spends more on defense than the next seven countries combined?
Kenneth E. Young, Charlotte
Comments