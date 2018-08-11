DMV is outdated, needs to be run more like a business

Real ID isn’t the problem at DMV
In response to “Those long lines at DMV? You can blame Real ID” (Aug. 10):
The problem is not the onslaught of Real ID. There are always long waits at DMV.
It needs to be run more like a business. If a business has high volume, it increases staffing and takes a hard look at its procedures and customer service. DMV staff needs training in customer service, communication skills and organization.
In DMV’s defense, government agencies are notorious for a lack of business skills. The current process is just terribly outdated.
C.C. Ryder, Charlotte
No incentive for DMV to change
The DMV is the perfect example to settle the socialism vs capitalism debate.
When government controls the means of “production,” i.e., socialism, the “factory” is blind and deaf to the messages the market sends about whether to expand or contract production. Further, there is no incentive to change or consequence if it doesn’t. The result is long lines and short tempers.
It would be the same for any good or service if the government was in charge. Still not convinced? Consider the deficits in Social Security and Medicare that have both programs on the verge of insolvency.
Bill Girone, Charlotte
Hunters do a lot to protect wildlife
In response to “Animals deserve our protection” (Aug. 9 Forum):
Liberal anti-hunting comments like this are the biggest threat to our hunting heritage.
As an avid hunter and conservationist, I’d like to point out that hunters donate millions annually to conservation groups to purchase and protect wetlands for waterfowl breeding, grow additional crops to feed all wildlife, sponsor research, and adjust hunting harvest limits.
Also, it bothers me to see the number of deer killed annually in North Carolina by vehicles, a total that increased from roughly 12,000 per year to over 21,000 per year in a 16-year span. Without hunting, deer deaths from vehicles will increase exponentially.
Paul Cleveland, Charlotte
Fix airport now, before RNC 2020
As a frequent flier in and out of the Charlotte airport, I’m frustrated upon every trip by delays due to tarmac construction, slow remodeling and lack of air conditioning in Terminal B, and dealing with five years of construction on roads leading to the terminals.
Did anyone think about airport users or airline consumers before deciding to do all of this at once?
The city is hosting the RNC for 2020.
Let’s do the right thing. Have these workers work 24 hours a day, seven days a week to finish it now.
Joe Dury, Landrum, SC
Nunes puts party first, he’s no patriot
In response to “Nunes says in audio that Republicans need majority to protect Trump” (Aug. 9):
In the audio recording Rep. Devin Nunes said “This puts us in such a tough spot. If Sessions won’t unrecuse and Mueller won’t clear the president, we’re the only ones. Which is really the danger. ...We have to keep all these seats. We have to keep the majority. If we do not keep the majority, all of this goes away.”
Nunes is saying it’s vastly more important to retain a Republican majority than to discover if the president is, basically, guilty of consorting with an enemy. What a flock of cowardly US “patriots”! Party ideology is one thing. Ongoing obstruction of justice is quite another.
Wally Lingerfelt, Iron Station
Dems, purchasing power matters too
In response to “Don’t forget the middle, Democrats” (Aug. 9 Opinion):
Contributing columnist Dana Ervin makes a solid case for Democrats to claim the political middle abandoned by those on the Evangelical right who know what’s right for everyone and favor legislating their beliefs.
I take issue however with the common belief that employers create jobs. The market creates jobs through purchasing power. When the top keep grabbing more and more of everyone’s share of the wealth, purchasing power is compromised and jobs are in jeopardy.
Tom E. Bowers, Charlotte
Prevent abortion: Be pro-contraception
In response to “McMaster wrong on Planned Parenthood” (Aug. 5 Forum):
As Forum writer Erica Hennes noted, the way to prevent abortions is not to defund Planned Parenthood. The “secret” is to prevent unintended conceptions. Be pro-contraception; nothing started, nothing to stop.
E.T. Shafer, Charlotte
