Please Publix, enforce that dog policy

Glad Publix took a stand on pets
In response to “Publix reminds shoppers about policy on dogs” (Aug. 9):
Congratulations to Publix food stores for taking a stance on customers being allowed to bring their pets into their stores.
So many people are hiding behind ADA provisions and bringing their “support pets” and household pets into stores, restaurants and other public venues. There is a huge difference between a trained service animal and animals that owners use just to bring attention to themselves.
Hopefully Publix will enforce its posted rules.
Now, Congress should address the ADA loopholes that forbid businesses from asking to see qualifying documentation that shows an animal is truly a trained service animal.
Robert Miller, Indian Land
Time to eliminate NC’s ABC system
In response to “State ABC commission wasted millions, audit finds” (Aug. 10):
Rather than giving ABC Commission chair Zander Guy 12 to 18 months to clean this up, why don’t we do away with the commission and sell/give contracts to retailers, like supermarkets, to sell liquor?
I know other states do this and it appears to work fine. As a state, we do not need to be in the business of liquor sales, and I would assume that with competition the retail price of liquor would go down.
I’m guessing this current system dates back to the old “Blue laws.” Let’s move forward.
Fred R. Bailey, Charlotte
Cancel White House press briefings
Why does the White House even have press briefings? It appears the media only want to show their arrogance and antagonistic behavior while desperately trying to gain TV face-time. The White House should cancel all briefings and post a written update for the press.
Ed Carlson, Charlotte
Cooper did his job on I-77 toll lanes
In response to “Cooper’s hypocrisy on tolls is evident” (Aug. 10 Forum):
As the attorney general, Roy Cooper’s role would have been to assess the legalities of the toll road contract, not its merits. His responsibilities changed when he became governor and in that capacity he views the project as a bad deal for North Carolina. Politics is rife with hypocrisy, but that is not the case in this situation.
Barry Jordan, Charlotte
A refreshing take on protecting wildlife
In response to “Animals deserve our protection” (Aug. 9 Forum):
It was very refreshing to read the lovely Forum letter by Hope Yancey. The absolute chaos and ruthlessness unfolding in Washington has, for many of us, distracted our attention away from the quiet gentleness found only in Mother Nature.
Ms. Yancey was able, in so few words, to paint a portrait of the beauty and simplicity of communing with nature. I am hopeful she represents the majority of thinking and caring Americans who take great comfort in protecting wildlife and saving the environment.
Larry Vogt, Mooresville
Hunters also help protect wildlife
Hunting and conservation do go hand in hand.
The Pittman-Robertson Act of 1937 provides federal aid to states to help restore wild game and preserve habitats. It funnels funds from an 11 percent excise tax on firearms to the Department of the Interior for distribution based on a formula partly calculated using the number of licensed hunters in each state.
To date billions of dollars have been generated to help restore wildlife on the verge of extinction, like whitetail deer and wild turkey.
While it is true hunters benefit from this, so does the general population and certainly wildlife. So, if you truly wish to help wildlife conservation efforts, buy a hunting license and a rifle. You don’t have to use them to have a positive effect.
Lin Robinson, Shelby
Millennials, take a lesson from Tyler
As a sporadic reader of the Sports section, I was pleasantly surprised to read the article about Tyler Larsen of the Panthers. (“Life-changing deal for Larsen comes at bargain for Panthers,” Aug. 9)
From digging trenches and installing sprinkler systems in 2015 to gaining a spot on the roster with a signing bonus this year. It just goes to show that working hard will pay off.
Millennials, take note: Show up, work hard, take care of your family, and go home to your wife. Quit expecting the participation trophy!
Nancy Abrams, Charlotte
Comments