Government-run business is unsurprisingly wasteful

ABC store waste is no surprise
In response to “Will NC keep its state-run monopoly on liquor?” (Aug. 13):
The story about the misuse of taxpayer money and/or corruption with the ABC just highlights why the state should get out of what should be a private business.
The stores should be put up for sale to private operators and the only thing the state should do is collect sales tax like they do with any other store. Why do we have to find out the hard way that bureaucrats and politicians are poor stewards of our money?
Chuck Lloyd, Charlotte
Tiny homes sound good to me
In response to “Jump on the tiny house bandwagon” (Aug. 10 Forum):
In regard to the recent forum discussion on tiny homes, the thought that occurred to me is that my husband and I used to do a lot of backpacking. I had the realization at that time that all we really needed was a hot shower and a way to prepare meals. We really didn’t need all the space available in the average house.
I am 73 now and could see myself living in a tiny home in a heartbeat. In fact, I believe it is in Oregon where they have little communities of tiny homes for various age groups.
I can envision a cul de sac of tiny homes beautifully landscaped with a community garden and a picnic bench for gatherings. This would be idyllic, not a detriment to the community.
Barbara F. Horstmann, Charlotte
Single payer worked for my family
In response to “Lack of affordable insurance a top health care concern” (Aug. 13):
Amen to North Carolina’s diverse leaders in the “Influencers” series recognizing healthcare for everyone will help the economy and citizens.
During foreign work assignments and vacations, my N.C. family ended up with hospitalizations in Europe and Canada. Providers in other countries use electronic healthcare records for vital patient information and don’t waste their time sadly staring at computer screens to continually chart billing code information.
Our son’s Canadian hospital bill for a dislocated shoulder included staff, radiology, anesthesiology, saline bags, monitoring, a splint and full medical records for $900!
Most amazing, the receptionist gave us our total costs and billed us prior to getting a room. They even gave us a price list for the whole hospital! Bring on single payer!
Emily Paterson, Matthews
Cyber warfare is the threat of the times
Is the investigation into Russian election meddling important or little more than political theater of individual criminal acts?
Ask a Baby Boomer to list the greatest inventions of their generation with impact on our daily lives. The automobile, telephone, television. These took decades to develop and transform everyday life and create billions in wealth.
Now ask a millennial the same question. Think Facebook, Amazon, Apple.
The world isn’t changing; it has changed.
Inventions and wars have always gone hand in hand. Future wars won’t be mechanical.
No more manufacturing tanks for the battlefield. It will be digital and faster than we can imagine.
This is why the Russia probe matters and sets the stage for the next war. The war for our minds!
John Matthew Beyer,
Charlotte
Stop with the ‘both sides do it’ claims
In response to “Democrats have demonized our fellow Americans, too?” (Aug. 12 Viewpoint):
I’m so tired of hearing the “both sides do it” excuse.
Marc Thiessen thinks it’s unfair to call Republicans Nazis or racist because a couple of Democrats threatened a congressman. While there may be a couple of Democratic Socialists running for office, they are not actual communists or terrorists.
There are actual Nazis and white nationalists running for office as Republicans.
And while there are several Republican congressmen who have expressed alarm at Russia’s attack on our democracy, there are too many others ready to defend, if not embrace, a murderous dictator. The term traitor doesn’t seem much of a stretch.
Timothy Weeks, Fort Mill
Shouldn’t tolerance apply to everyone?
After reading Mr. Leonard Pitts Jr.’s commentary entitled, “Intolerance can never be up for debate,” who would bother to read further?
Sir, have you ever heard of irony?
Mikel Ryan, Charlotte
