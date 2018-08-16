Trogdon, others who can’t fix horrible toll contract should go

Trogdon’s toll lane plan is worthless
In response to “Toll lanes stay for now, perhaps with changes” (Aug. 16):
So NC Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon’s solution is for Lake Norman area residents to ride on the shoulder of the road. Oh, and if we use the toll lanes more frequently we may get a discount one day.
If this is his “solution,” this is also why we should do whatever possible to get him out of office.
The question should be just as much about how did we get here as how do we get out of this. The next question is how quickly can we remove Trogdon and anyone else who cannot recommend we get out of this horrible contract and convert at least some toll lanes to general purpose?
Dennis Watkins, Statesville
Media shares blame for sour relationship
In response to “Trump must end his war on a free press” (Aug. 16 Editorial):
I wholeheartedly agree with the need for a free press. And, yes, I do believe President Trump has at times been too harsh in what he has said about the media. But the media too must accept responsibility for the hostile relationship it has with our president.
For example, more newspaper space and TV reporting time has been devoted to Stormy Daniels than the significantly improved employment figures since President Trump assumed office. Nor have the media proactively agreed with him that Congress’ gridlock has prevented legislation in areas such as the budget.
John Mangieri, Charlotte
Trump’s war on press should worry all
It’s alarming that 44 percent of Republicans polled said Trump should have the autocrat’s power to shut down news outlets.
Many people have died to protect our right of free speech in America. Investigative reporting has exposed numerous wrongdoings in this country and enlightened the public to dangers it might otherwise not have known about. Americans need a strong free press as part of our checks and balances.
Lucy Grasty, Charlotte
Getting rid of state liquor stores works
Most states have given up on the North Carolina ABC model partly due to issues like those found in the recent NC audit.
I led the effort to privatize West Virginia’s alcohol sales 20 years ago. Dividing the state into license areas forced competition between retail stores and netted over $20 million for the state.
West Virginia kept control of distribution to retail stores, which allowed the state to receive a modest revenue stream. It also meant retail stores were free to set prices and compete in a free-market environment.
Once privatization was complete, West Virginia got rid of the political patronage, put millions into state coffers, and cleaned up an ABC that operated much like today’s ABC in North Carolina.
Don McIver, Charlotte
Teacher math test is an unreliable tool
In response to “How should NC handle teachers failing exams?” (Aug. 12):
Excellent math teachers are few and far between. However, as we’ve learned from the ACT and SAT, one test, given on one day, with esoteric math equations cannot accurately predict how successful someone will be in college or in the classroom.
A Pearson score cannot outweigh having caring and creative individuals who are self-motivated to perfect their craft from being in the classroom.
Romell Johnson, Concord
Skip the line, make a DMV appointment
In response to “DMV unveils plans to cut wait times at its driver’s license offices” (Aug. 15) and related articles:
Regarding lines at the DMV, are those complaining not aware that one can call the DMV and make an appointment?
True, a little advance planning is required as appointments are a couple of months out, but I was handled effectively and professionally on the call, made an appointment for my wife and myself, and we were out of the local DMV office with our new Real IDs in 15 minutes.
Tobie Steele, Charlotte
Put sewing, driving, swimming on that list
In response to “Bring back home economics: Our kids lack basic life skills” (Aug. 12 Opinion):
I totally agree with Marti Harvey’s column on bringing back life skills to the high school curriculum. However, I would add to her list: driving a car, swimming, and sewing on a button. I have been lamenting the loss of such expertise for 25 years.
Donna Hatfield, Cornelius
