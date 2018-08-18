Media are acting childish about Trump

Media downplay the good Trump does
In response to “Trump must end his war on a free press” (Aug. 16 Editorial):
I agree that the president needs to stop his war with the news media. He is a thin-skinned, egomaniac and lets everything in the news bother him. However, I also believe the media has been acting childishly and needs to stop reporting on every tweet he puts out.
I also believe that half the country likes his policies, and the media, including the Observer, are seldom willing to acknowledge the good things he is doing. That is not fair and should be beneath the media.
Dick Meyer, Charlotte
Trump is a threat to freedom of the press
Thank you for joining the over 300 newspapers calling Donald Trump out on his outrageous threat to our free press, the absolute foundation of freedom.
If we cannot know the truth and opinions from many sources, we will be unable to make reasonable choices or debate ideas. Citizens, check the education and career background of the reporters you follow and the financial control of the news sources you trust.
Joan Gardner, Sherrills Ford
Time for Republican leaders to step up
Stunning yet predictable that President Trump revoked John Brennan’s security clearance, but did not invoke the same on his owner former adviser, Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.
President Trump spoke of Brennan’s “erratic behavior” and use of social media. Gee, where have we seen that type of behavior?
The silence from the GOP majority is deafening. Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, Devin Nunes, Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan and tea party types – nationwide and locally – are just quietly letting the president destroy everything to appease a dangerous core.
Stephen Sissons, Charlotte
Yes, revoke Brennan’s clearance, others too
When someone no longer works for my employer all building access cards, email accounts, and network accounts are immediately canceled. It doesn’t matter if the person worked for two weeks and was terminated for “just cause” or had a stellar record and a 40-year career with the company. They are no longer employed, and all access is canceled.
Why should we allow former government employees to keep a security clearance they can leverage for higher speaking fees and their own monetary gain?
Mike Vee, Concord
Stop trying to deflect blame on ABC audit
In response to “ABC commissioner resigns, blasting ‘fictitious’ audit” (Aug. 17):
ABC commissioner Michael Herring resigned from his post. He did not admit wrongdoing or poor management, but cited a “fictitious” audit.
The new board chairman, Zander Guy, accepted all the audit findings. So the audit does not seem “fictitious” to me.
Herring has learned his lesson well from our local, state and national leaders, blame the messenger when any wrongdoing is discovered. What happened to the good old days when wrongdoing was discovered and people left without blaming others for their fall?
Augie Beasley, Charlotte
NCDOT handed Cintra a cash cow
In response to “Toll lanes stay for now, perhaps with changes” (Aug. 16):
Years ago, with public opposition to the ill-advised I-77 toll plan mounting, DOT rushed to sign an awful contract with Cintra to build new toll lanes and milk them for 50 years.
DOT included unwise and imprudent contract provisions that give Cintra the upper hand in any negotiations. Cintra now has a cash cow firmly in its grasp and will do nothing.
The only real hope for change is for a citizen boycott of the new toll lanes, which will reduce Cintra revenue and force meaningful negotiations, hopefully with a party other than DOT.
Steven P. Nesbit, Charlotte
Ban plastic straws and bags nationwide
In response to “Charlotte restaurants move to dump plastic straws” (Aug. 16):
The June issue of National Geographic was devoted to the conditions of our oceans. It reported that the Pacific has a patch of plastics twice the size of Texas. This type of pollution is killing sea animals and plants worldwide. Many states have already banned plastic bags. The time for North Carolina to ban plastic bags, as well as plastic straws, is long overdue. I hope our state and federal lawmakers will act soon to protect our planet better.
Jim Proper, Chapel Hill
