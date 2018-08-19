Apartment complexes and McMansions are devouring Charlotte’s character

Don’t let apartments and McMansions win
As a 20-year resident of Charlotte, I’ve long observed that shoehorning apartment complexes and oversized homes in and around uptown does not prevent sprawl. Apartment complexes and McMansions are popping up like mushrooms in our historic uptown neighborhoods, yet sprawl has accelerated.
I strongly suspect we’re being sold a bill of goods by elected officials who are firmly under the thumbs of developers. Developers need us to believe they’re doing something for the greater good so we’ll allow them to destroy the character and design of our historic neighborhoods.
If you’re a homeowner in one of these neighborhoods, keep fighting with all your might to keep them out or severely limit them. Sacrificing our history will not make our community better, and someday we will regret it.
Terri Lynch, Charlotte
Medicare for All has costly trade-offs
Perhaps Medicare expansion is a good idea, but proponents generally ignore two serious issues:
First, Medicare’s touted low cost of administration comes at the expense of it being an “honor system.” Obama’s Office of Management and Budget estimated a fraud rate of 10 percent. Second, how do we pay for it? The national debt is already $21.3 trillion and US unfunded liabilities, including Social Security and Medicare, total $114.3 trillion.
Thomas L. Friedman proposes a national value-added tax on all items except food. Is that a trade-off that would get public support, or do we just print more bonds?
Robert Salvia, Charlotte
Trump’s war with the media warranted
In response to “Trump must end his war on a free press” (Aug. 16 Editorial):
Yes, President Trump has been rough on many press members and certain news media for what he and many citizens see as a lack of fairness in reporting. The media could avoid this criticism if it “reported” the news.
What readers and viewers get is the media’s spin of the news. Readers and viewers don’t need or want the media’s view of the news. That is what the editorial section of the newspaper is for and TV has news commentary programs for that. A free press is a good thing – a biased press is not so good.
David Van Hellemont, Charlotte
Lamenting the loss of critical thinking
Social media and the 24-hour news cycle are not informing us or bringing us together. But they are exacerbating a problem known as “anchoring” – the tendency to believe things based on our first reference point or anchor.
Social media and watching news channels based on our prior beliefs exploits this tendency not to look for the truth. We like what we hear, never challenged to dig deeper.
This a complicated world, and it requires more than a tweet, post or headline. I am concerned we are losing our capacity for critical and independent thought, which truly makes us free.
Stephen Wagner, Charlotte
Third-party voting wastes your vote
In response to “Trump could pull off another election surprise” (Aug. 10 Opinion):
Those unsettled by our sitting president must remember in November’s voting: Third party voting is death. Votes for Ralph Nader in 2000 let George W. Bush fracture the world. Anti-Clinton votes let this president incinerate the pieces.
Temper your millenarian fantasies. This doesn’t refer to millennials. It means angels will not fly down to enact your agenda, socialist or other.
Abstain from wasting votes, lest an agenda you abhor be enacted.
Steve Craig, Charlotte
Democrats headed for political suicide
The Democratic party is suffering a long-running identity crisis. While long considered left-leaning, its key descriptive characteristic has morphed from civil rights liberal to Clinton/Obama progressive to Sanders/Warren socialist.
These changes reflect a continuing effort to clearly differentiate the party from the hard-right Republicans. But the current drift to democratic socialism is a colossal mistake.
To many voters, especially those who remember the Cold War with the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, socialist will forever equal communist, which they wouldn’t support if it was the last candidacy on earth.
So why would Democrats even go near the word socialist in selling their program? This is political suicide.
Bill Runyan, Newland
Comments