Silent Sam was a symbol of state sovereignty, not white supremacy

In response to “Protesters topple Silent Sam Confederate statue at UNC” (Aug. 21):
Does the fact that the statue was pulled down change history? Not hardly. During the Civil War a large representation of the UNC Chapel Hill campus left the institution to go fight for the right of state sovereignty, the right not to be coerced by other states in the union.
This fact seems to be lost on present day “feel-gooders” who only want to destroy what they say are vestiges of white supremacy. Are we pulling down symbols of racism or insulting those who stood for principles of individual liberty and justice?
Judging by the actions of the UNC administration it seems they’ve cast their lot with the Marxists. I do not want my state tax dollars to fund this institution.
Jonathan Varnell, Elm City
Statue symbolized white supremacy
I am elated to hear that protesters pulled Silent Sam off his podium. This monument to white supremacy was erected by avowed racists and celebrated by Julian Carr’s boast of his assault on a black woman 100 yards from the statue’s base.
It was difficult to feel pride in my school knowing the administration and board of governors spent the last 100 years ignoring pleas for the statue’s removal. On Monday, protesters showed that UNC is not a home for white supremacy. I woke up Tuesday feeling proud to be a Tar Heel.
Ansel Dow, Durham
Wells wrongly targeted candidate
In response to “Bank closes Fla. campaign account over support for medical marijuana” (Aug. 21):
This is a joke, right? It has to be. Wells Fargo – which cheated customers right and left for years – terminated Nikki Fried’s campaign account just because she advocates for medical marijuana! Ms. Fried is right – Wells customers, close your accounts now!
Holly Saftner, Charlotte
Mulvaney should advocate for all
In response to “Budget chief asks Trump officials to exempt SC plan from tariffs” (Aug. 21):
Mick Mulvaney is crying to the devil he sleeps with. This tariff business only hurts the taxpayer working class. These taxpayers are the very people who want to believe someone actually cares about them in Washington.
Don’t be fooled by Mick. Does he think his home state is more special than the other 49? He needs to stand up for the rest of us.
Jack Bennett, Mooresville
Trump is succeeding and I’m grateful
Thank you, President Trump, for not being a token, figurehead swamp president. Instead, President Trump knew he had to aggressively focus on previously ignored challenges, including jobs, restrictive regulations, manufacturing, fair trade with allies, tax cuts, national security and rebuilding our depleted military.
As a result, employment and economic numbers are soaring and America is again becoming a world leader. His “Make America Great Again” theme is succeeding, despite obstruction from the left, the swamp, and the never-Trump media.
Howard Honeycutt, Charlotte
Extent of Trump’s inadequacy matters
In response to “Media downplay the good Trump does” (Aug. 19 Forum):
It is the media’s job to disseminate the good, the bad and the ugly of politics and America.
Knowledge is power. Voters need to know the depth of President Trump’s inadequacy. He and his misguided supporters need to come to their senses and realize there is far more bad and ugly to report than the infinitesimal good. Otherwise, it would be “fake news.”
I can only hope and pray that the media continue to capture the malignancy that is Donald J. Trump.
Sham Ostapko, Huntersville
Klein eased my fears about intolerance
In response to “Ex-WBT host Klein dies” (Aug. 18):
The passing of Jerry Klein reminds us of the influence he had in Charlotte as it grew from a big town to an international city. He was a passionate and progressive leader in politics, the arts, and most importantly in teaching tolerance. He made Charlotte a better place.
I was recruited from NYC to be the first urologist in Lincolnton County in 1980. We are Jewish and were very concerned about the racial and religious intolerance in the South. We were relieved to find that WBT radio aired Jerry’s show. He kindly and gently urged callers to be more accepting of minorities.
Dr. David Nachamie, Lincolnton
