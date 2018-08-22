UNC students acted after administrators chose to do nothing

UNC board inaction brought statue down
The writer is a 1978 UNC graduate.
UNC officials should have removed Silent Sam from its place on campus long ago. Their moralizing – and that of former Gov. Pat McCrory – over protesters toppling of the statue merely serves as a distraction from their own inaction, which resulted from a lack of political willpower or Confederate sympathies.
It’s disappointing to see the statue brought down by protesters because its mere removal or destruction is a facile gesture that does little to advance meaningful and lasting resistance to racism and white supremacy. But ultimately, this failure is not the fault of protesters, but rather the result of university administrators who chose to do nothing. Good riddance, Sam. I look forward to removal of Chancellor Carol Folt.
E. Wayne Ross, Vancouver, BC
Silent Sam editorial missed the mark
In response to “At UNC, deciding not to wait for change” (Aug. 22 Editorial):
The editorial board really missed the mark on the Silent Sam statue. No one has the right to destroy property and no one should encourage such action.
History has good and bad parts, but in this age of political correctness we seem to remove anything that might offend anyone. Thomas Jefferson was a slave owner. Should we tear down the memorial that honors him in our nation’s capitol?
Not every part of history is pretty or sweet and nice. Sometimes we need the monuments to remind us we can do better.
Perry Hayes, Charlotte
So tell me what McCready believes
In response to “Critics find fodder in N.C. candidate’s sermons on women” (Aug. 19):
Thanks for another story about Dr. Mark Harris and his two sermons in 2013 and 2014 about women. It was good to see that there haven’t been any disagreements with his thousands of other sermons over his three decades in the ministry.
So Mark Harris believes the Bible and his opponent believes that the Bible’s teaching is “from the 1920s.” Since we know so much about Dr. Harris, shouldn’t we try to find out more about his opponent, his beliefs, his business, and his million-dollar supporters?
Charles Spicer, Matthews
This divided nation is not Trump’s fault
Patti Davis is wrong to blame our country’s current condition on President Trump. (“My father, Ronald Reagan, wouldn’t have stood for this,” Aug. 20 Opinion)
Our unrest is largely due to eight years of identity politics and the corruption of the IRS, FBI and Justice Department. It was not the far-right that did this. Progressives, using Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals,” brought us here.
Steve Kardisco, Hickory
President is wrong about conserving oil
The president says we have no need to conserve oil, yet we all know, regardless of the volume, oil and gas will eventually run out.
Can you imagine a jet running on solar power or windmills? Or batteries that could heat a steel-making blast furnace to the necessary 2,000 degrees? All the more reason to conserve our fossil fuels for these purposes and switch as fast as we can to using renewable resources to produce electricity and power ground transportation.
Climate change aside, our civilization as we know it is dependent on conserving oil.
Ken Kneidel, Charlotte
State ABC control protects public
In response to “Getting rid of state liquor stores works” (Aug. 17 Forum):
The state control model of regulating alcohol protects the public’s health. This is the reason the system was created and why it should continue.
By controlling liquor sales and hours the state helps prevent over-consumption, which prevents negative health and social effects for youth and adults. When the system is run by a profit motive, alcohol consumption increases as do consequences like chronic disease, interpersonal violence, crime, theft and underage drinking.
Washington State learned this when it privatized alcohol sales in 2011. Let’s learn from their example and maintain our protective model.
Jessica Montana, Charlotte
What I see when athletes take a knee
I guess it is just me, but when I see an athlete take a knee to our flag and national anthem a picture forms in my mind of a similar young man on his knees in a foxhole in a foreign land, terrified.
The athlete drives home in a car that costs more than the average American makes, and the soldier comes home in a body bag, wrapped in the same flag, and to the same anthem.
Football is not fun anymore.
Roland Smullen, Concord
