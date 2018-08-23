Unruly mobs aren’t the answer at UNC, elsewhere

Force used at UNC wasn’t necessary
In response to “Silent Sam: UNC protestors decide not to wait for change. Good for them” (Aug. 21 Editorial):
We should not encourage people to take matters into their own hands. That’s reckless. Vigilantes always feel justified in their actions. We saw what those actions look like in Charlottesville and Charleston when the wrong people felt justified and enabled.
Statues are symbols. They can inspire hate and their presence may be unwarranted, but unruly mobs hurt far more people.
Let’s remember what civil disobedience actually is. The Civil Rights Movement worked because its participants responded to brutality with humanity instead of force. It was strength, not weakness.
John Tinkelenberg, Matthews
Removal of statue was long overdue
In the tragic aftermath of Charlottesville, two of Stonewall Jackson’s great-great grandsons wrote the mayor of Richmond asking that Jackson’s statue – and all Confederate statues – be taken down. “They are,” the men proclaimed, “overt symbols of racism and white supremacy, and the time is long overdue for them to depart from public display.”
This week, students pulled Silent Sam from his pedestal, an action long overdue. Rational people know that these statues were intended less to honor the dead than to intimidate African Americans.
David Collins, Pineville
Liberal thinkers are growing intolerant
Observer editorial comments seem to suggest the results justify the means. I don’t believe that mob rule is ever the answer, regardless of the outcome.
As a 1960 UNC graduate, I was proud of the tolerance shown to others with different points of view. Sadly, the most intolerant group now seems to be those whom I considered myself to be part of, namely liberal thinkers.
William W. Jones, Morganton
Put Grant, Sherman statues at NC capitol
In response to “Keep Confederate monuments in Raleigh, state commission urges” (Aug. 23):
Since the state historical commission wishes to add context around the Confederate monuments on the capitol grounds in Raleigh, perhaps we should erect grand monuments of Sherman and Grant, who were instrumental in liberating over 300,000 North Carolinians from captivity.
Surely these American heroes, who fought to free one third of our state’s population from bondage, deserve to be memorialized at the capitol.
Don Irwin, Charlotte
Burr must delay Kavanaugh decision
Sen. Richard Burr must delay the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Our president’s former campaign manager and personal attorney were found guilty or pleaded guilty to felonies. The question of whether a sitting president can be criminally indicted is likely to come before the Supreme Court.
In our society, those who are being investigated for criminal behavior are not afforded the opportunity to select their own judges. Burr must stand for what is right.
Jon Abbott, Charlotte
Democratic Party is on a decline
Daily reading of the opinions in the Forum clearly shows the demise of the Democratic Party.
With all the accomplishments of our president, they continue to attack him. True to his promises, he has reversed the downward direction of our previous administration and restored our credibility with other nations.
Promises made and promises kept. Truly a new concept in our government.
Democratic leaders continue to put their large feet in their mouths and, in the end, will see the error of their ways.
Harmon James, Denver, NC
‘Drain the swamp’ grows more ironic
The chants of “Drain the swamp” are becoming increasingly ironic. The swamp is not draining, but actually filling around the president as an growing number of his close associates are found guilty of felonies.
Though the president has tried to muddy the water with lies and pronouncements of no collusion, he has now been credibly accused of colluding in illegal campaign contribution schemes.
Mr. President, the swamp is filling and you may drown. But fear not, Special Counsel Robert Muller will be able to drain it. Unfortunately, Mr. President, the dregs will still stick to you.
Jim Ragaini, Charlotte
