Minister’s daughters are heroes for coming forward about abuse

Minister’s daughters are both heroes
In response to “Minister’s daughters ask: Why is photo of our father, a pedophile, on a church wall?” (Oct. 3):
Tim Funk, your coverage on Lane Hurley, past minister of Matthews United Methodist Church, is what journalism is all about. I visited the church in the 1980s and thought the man I met was a great person. It’s hard to believe that he was a pedophile and adulterer.
His daughters are the heroes in this story. The courage they exhibited to come forward with sexual abuse from their own father who preached about the ten commandments and sin is amazing. These young women have been through the worst deed a father could commit, and that will be with them the rest of their life.
Taking Lane Hurley’s photo from the church’s place of honor for ministers will be a healing moment for them and rightfully so.
Barbara Bell Kerr, Charlotte
Kavanaugh is clear, don’t be shocked
How has our population veered so far from logic? Everyone, male or female, abhors sexual abuse and harassment. Is it right to believe Christine Blasey Ford, though, under the circumstances associated with her claim?
I feel that the confirmation would have been in serious jeopardy had there been anyone else who was credible that could have corroborated her testimony. None could be found, which does make you wonder about her account of what happened so long ago. For the Democrats to state the FBI investigation was too short on substance is just a ploy.
I empathize with her if she was actually assaulted by someone, but find it revolting that anyone can say they are offended because Kavanaugh was approved despite Ford’s accusations.
Blair Plyler, Charlotte
Local landmark needs to be saved
In response to “Will Charlotte's Excelsior Club be demolished? It's unclear” (Oct. 4):
As a resident of Charlotte for over 40 years, I find it extremely disappointing and frankly very embarrassing that the city cannot find a way to preserve the Excelsior Club, what today’s newspaper article calls “one of Charlotte’s most significant African-American landmarks.”
The historical importance of this site is very important for our community. Established in 1944 at a time when our African-American neighbors were not allowed the same privileges and not treated by some with the respect they should have been shown, this club was a safe social meeting place.
Dail H. Gay, Charlotte
We must fix our healthcare system
At the end of your excellent Sunday editorial, “An alarming list for the sick or healthy,” you ask, “How vulnerable are we going to be?” We all know the answer: terribly, unless we do something about it.
It’s time for the Observer to take a committed stand for a genuine, permanent and affordable solution to our national healthcare disgrace. I implore you to endorse and educate your readers about the Improved Medicare for All Act, as detailed in H.R. 676. All other proposals are inadequate and formulated as they are to preserve unnecessary roles for inefficient private, for-profit insurance companies.
George Bohmfalk, Charlotte
It can’t be worse, so time to change
I am a 74-year-old white American man and I understand that the real problems in Washington and in state houses are the result of old, white men being incapable of acting on behalf of the country as a whole. Instead, they serve their own political agenda as if it were a directive from God.
It seems ludicrous that these corrupted old men should be able to make the rules for the next few generations when they themselves have less than a generation left to live.
This election cycle I will be voting for youth, diversity in color and culture, and for women. They may or may not be better than what we have now, but I don’t see how they could possibly be any worse.
Michael L. Ham, Matthews
Stay civil no matter what team you love
This weekend I was intensely glued to my television set, many times on the edge of my seat. I even occasionally found myself jumping up and down and yelling at the screen, fists in the air!
It was sometimes difficult to determine “truth” and it looked to me like there were some questionable calls on both sides. However, after the results were in, one of my teams had won, another of them had lost, and I was still able to enjoy dinner with friends and family who were equally passionate about the “other” teams.
Passion does not have to include hate of human beings with different loves.
Rebecca Shore, Charlotte
