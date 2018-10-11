CMS needs to rethink school closings

CMS should have stayed open
As a CMS 10th grader, I understand and appreciate the school closure that occurred during Hurricane Florence. North Carolina was directly affected and some schools were needed as hurricane shelters.
But closing schools due to Hurricane Michael? This hardly seems to be in the best interest of CMS students or teachers.
Oftentimes when delaying school or having early release would suffice, CMS has chosen to completely cancel.
I have to wonder when school closings stopped being in the interest of the people?
Sahil Azad, Charlotte
Cable lost customers, American will too
In response to “Airline passengers may suffer longer delays” (Oct. 10):
It wasn’t long ago that cable companies thought they had the market locked-in. So they became the worst customer service companies in the country. But technology changed that and millions quit cable when better options came available and they’ll likely never go back.
American Airlines just announced it doesn’t care about infrequent fliers anymore. When you add that to the continuing surcharges they add, you have a once-respected industry falling into the same scenario as the cable companies.
We infrequent fliers may not be the most important customers, but without us their profits will be a memory – and so will those nice executive bonuses.
Kim Misenar, Charlotte
Another elitist view of Trump supporters
In response to Our View “Could Nikki Haley save the GOP from itself?” (Oct. 11 Editorial):
The Observer is lecturing us on how to “save” the GOP. How funny.
Some Trump supporters are “cultish” and his policies “reckless”? These include an economy on fire, record low unemployment, better trade deals, North Korea committing to end its nuclear program, trying to secure the border, and standing up to our enemies, to name a few.
The Observer’s condescending and elitist view of Trump supporters is exactly what gave rise to Trump. People were tired of politicians who for decades lied to us and failed to keep their promises.
Mac McCall, Taylorsville
Schumer must step down, he’s ineffective
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has allowed 67 federal district and appeals court judges to be confirmed since January 2017. Pathetic.
To make matters worse, he could not stop Neil Gorsuch or Brett Kavanaugh, even after saying he would pull out all the stops to prevent these appointments.
Schumer must step down. Why keep someone so ineffective in a terribly important position?
Frank J. Betts, Cornelius
Congress, act now on climate change
The UN study on global warming found that we have less than 12 years to stop catastrophic events from climate change.
While decades ago I would feel sorry for our great-great grandchildren, the harsh reality is that we ourselves, as well as our children, will be critically impacted by global warming. As citizens of our beautiful coastal state, we’ll see an even more direct impact as sea levels continue to rise. Flooding and giant mosquitoes won’t be our only worry. Congress immediately should put forward and support efforts to stop the rising temperatures on Earth.
Sandra Barnes, Charlotte
US is losing respect; I blame Congress
It sickens me that all three branches of our government now lack respect from around the world.
American rule of law will now be mocked. This problem is not about being a Republican or Democrat. It’s about how we as a country look at each other, talk to each other and act toward each other.
Our president and the leadership of the House and Senate are complicit and directly responsible for the collapse of civility in our government today. It appears we are no longer one nation under God.
Daryl Solomonson, Troutman
I’m not OK with Reid’s protests
Now that I know a majority of the Panthers team, as well as Coach Ron Rivera, were informed ahead of time of Eric Reid’s protest plans and that the general response was “We support you, man,” it will make it so much easier to burn my $100 Cam Newton jersey.
The American flag is more important than any grievance that any single American or group of Americans might have.
Look around you, Eric Reid, your “status quo” ain’t so bad. Your divisive message is.
Joy Shivar, Huntersville
A disgrace? No, Reid is speaking truth
About two years ago I was watching a segment on CNN where the host was interviewing three black men who had all been stopped by the police only because they were black. The catch? All three were US Congressmen.
And hiring Eric Reid is a disgrace?
Tom Spencer, Waxhaw
