Trump fiddled like Nero with Kanye West

Hurricane ripped Fla. while Trump fiddled
As the panhandle of Florida was ripped to shreds by monster Hurricane Michael, President Trump distracted America with what can only be called a clown show with Kanye West in the Oval Office.
Our president did not even offer up the obligatory “thoughts and prayers” of an insincere politician.
The decadent Emperor Nero is said to have fiddled while Rome burned. Mr. Trump only needed to break out a fiddle while Mr. West danced before the cameras to make the scene complete. Instead, Trump only grinned like the Joker.
Ed Hinson, Charlotte
That apathy stems from Trump bashing
In response to Our View “Trump and tax fraud: Does anyone care?” (Oct. 9 Editorial):
You are puzzled over the lack of outrage in response to reports that President Trump committed tax fraud?
Consider that for two years TV news coverage, except Fox News, liberal magazines and newspapers, including the Observer, and public radio and TV stations have bashed President Trump nonstop. And the Mueller investigation is always “closing in.”
Do not be mystified when the public is bored by yet more bashing.
J. Spratt White, Fort Mill
Press must not cower or bend to apathy
Apathy abounds. Mostly, it abounds because many educated people with good jobs and incomes, which satisfy their family needs, are content to let the cultural, political and racial wars sort themselves out without their direct involvement.
The Observer should not be moaning about apathy. It should be forcefully challenging one of the ugliest times in American history. Now is the time for the free press to be “free.” Do not cower.
Sam Roberson, Fort Mill
Give Charlotte mayor a 4-year term
In response to Kenny Smith “City Council members want to serve ... themselves” (Oct. 10 Opinion):
According to the National League of Cities, 45 percent of cities have mayoral terms of four years. Charlotte is a Top 20 city in size and growing; maybe it is time to have a full-time mayor with a four-year term?
Denver and Seattle, comparable size cities, have four-year terms. Maybe stagger the election cycles so there is always an attempt to bring fresh ideas to the table.
Jim Fortner, Charlotte
City should not help save Excelsior Club
In response to “Local landmark needs to be saved” (Oct. 9 Forum):
If the Excelsior Club was worth saving then why hasn’t the owner done that?
There is no reason at all for Charlotte to get involved in spending taxpayer money for a dilapidated, useless old money pit. Forget it. It is private property and we do not want any part of it.
Windy White, Charlotte
Safety of students must come first
In response to “Rain is coming! Close all schools!” (Oct. 11 Forum):
I was surprised at Forum writer Steven Nesbit’s obvious lack of understanding of the dangers and disruption which could and did abound in the area during Hurricane Michael. But, mostly I was offended by his use of sarcasm to so flippantly dismiss and ridicule the difficult decisions made by the school system for the safety of all its students.
Dorcas Zeeso, Charlotte
A first step toward campaign reform
There are a number of things that could/should be done to improve our political system. Let’s start by removing nearly unlimited money from campaigns.
Allocate each candidate a reasonable amount of federal funds which could easily be paid for by ending tax breaks for political organizations. Also, restrict use of the funds to only discussing the candidate’s policy positions and ban any reference to their opponents.
It would at least be a good start.
David Duncan, Fort Mill
Show the singing of the national anthem
Players protesting during the national anthem is not a disgrace; that is their right in a free country.
What is a terrible disgrace is that networks that televise the games have quit showing the singing of the national anthem. That is absolutely wrong and pathetic.
Stan Davis, Lincolnton
