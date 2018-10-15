The U.S. is being hypocritical when it comes to the Saudi situation

How are we different from Saudi Arabia?
In response to “Friend: Saudi journalist ‘killed’ at consulate in Istanbul” (Oct. 7):
American reporters and politicians are projecting shock and indignation that the Saudis would eliminate a Saudi citizen on Saudi soil. They want the U.S. to punish Saudi Arabia for the violation of human rights.
Where is this righteous indignation when the U.S. sends a drone over foreign soil to kill the citizen of another country and anyone else who might happen to be within the blast zone? Why is such an act done by another nation in violation of all that we stand for but when done by the U.S. is necessary and just?
Lance Sprowls, Mint Hill
We must take steps to help the planet
I’m not surprised about the recent news that if global temperatures increase 1.5 degrees Celsius above the current temperature, which is estimated to occur by 2040, it will have disastrous consequences. Our atmosphere is warming rapidly, and it is close to the point of no return. We don’t want wildfires or rising seas!
Governments need to reduce carbon emissions, as it is the major contributor to global warming. We will need to be carbon-neutral by 2040 and must find better alternatives to fossil fuels. Many countries have dated technology compared to the U.S., which is seriously detrimental, so we have to do more to offset that too.
If we don’t change our ways, we’ll have irreversible and catastrophic climate change. Contact your representatives!
Scot Burrows, Charlotte
Bigger issues than Warren’s DNA exist
As an enrolled member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, I’ve had just about enough of this Native American nonsense between Donald Trump and Elizabeth Warren.
The mockery, degradation, shaming, and racism historically directed toward Native Americans will surely resurface now that Warren has officially revealed her DNA test results as being “strong evidence” of Native American ancestry. This will likely only serve to open old wounds surrounding one of the most despicable periods in the history of our country.
Let it rest, everyone. We’ve got many more important issues confronting our country than “picking on” the indigenous people who were here thousands of years prior to the first boatload of waywards landing on our shores.
Ray Brayboy, Myrtle Beach, SC
Etzel shouldn’t have been put on leave
Another gauge of the disastrous policy and attitude of Trump’s Washington can be seen with the recent decision to place Dr. Ruth Etzel, the director of the Office of Children’s Health Protection, on administrative leave with no explanation.
She has been speaking out about how dismissive Trump appointees are about protecting children’s health as it relates to poisons in the environment and out of nowhere, she was handed a letter saying she’s on administrative leave. This is outrageous and reinforces the need this election season to send people to DC who will protect us from this ethically bankrupt administration.
Kent Rhodes, Charlotte
Is the anthem even needed for sports?
In response to “Show the singing of the national anthem” (Oct. 14 Forum):
Stan Davis writes that it is “a terrible disgrace” that television networks no longer show the singing of the national anthem prior to NFL games. The networks, of course, are trying to sidestep the endless controversy over some players’ decision to kneel during this ceremony. Why though should we expect to hear the national anthem at sporting events?
We don’t play the anthem at plays or concerts, nor before spelling bees or science fairs. We don’t even play the anthem prior to convening courts and legislatures. What is it about sports that demands displays of patriotism absent from other events?
My point is not to attack “The Star Spangled Banner,” but to ask why it is mandatory for sports when we hear it almost nowhere else?
James Bolin, Charlotte
Worship U.S. ideals, not the cloth
In response to “I’m not OK with Reid’s protests” (Oct. 12 Forum):
Forum writer Joy Shivar stated “the American flag is more important than any grievance that a single American... might have.” A flag, no matter what its allegiance, is a piece of cloth on a pole. It is not what patriots fight and die for, or what citizens value the most when they vote or volunteer.
The power of the flag comes from the shared belief in America’s collective values of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The flag represents our individual and communal efforts to better ourselves, and to shine a beacon of freedom that the world will want to follow.
Substituting worship of a symbol for all of that is what’s really disrespectful.
Michael A. Clark, Charlotte
