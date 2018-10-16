Mark Harris’s ideals are dated in this day and age

Mark Harris is stuck in the dark ages
You must be kidding me. It’s 2018 and we’re considering electing Mark Harris into office? A man who believes the earth is less than 10,000 years old?!
Sadly, he actually has the audacity to tout his “education” credentials in his campaign commercial. This man does not have the capacity for rational thought that we need in our elected representatives. Being a person of faith doesn’t mean you don’t have to check your brain at the door.
Please NC voters, don’t take us back to the dark ages!
Matt Hamilton, Davidson
Warren can inspire women everywhere
Elizabeth Warren appears to be planning a presidential run. This country certainly needs a strong leader now more than ever going forward.
Imagine if she’s nominated. She could be the first women to be elected to the highest office. Plus, recent DNA testing proved she is part Native American which in itself would be an inspiration for all Native Americans.
This could only be a giant plus for women no matter their nationality or heritage who pursue running for president.
Lorraine Stark, Matthews
Republican silence is loud and clear
The Treasury Department just reported the federal budget deficit had already jumped 17 percent for fiscal year 2018.
The GOP once upon a time was the political party that prided itself on fiscal responsibility and reducing the federal deficit. Republicans also led blistering attacks against Democrats for increasing deficit spending. These same Republicans are now strangely silent. Their silence is deafening. Their silence equals complicity, a complicity many of us will remember when we go to the polls in November.
Bill Anderson, Charlotte
We must act as well for our environment
In response to “We must take steps to help the planet” (Oct. 15 Forum):
Scot Burrows’s letter is right that we have likely reached the point of no return in stopping climate change. But he is wrong that governments can solve the problem. Our government can make laws, but it is people who actually matter in reducing pollution of all kinds.
Every person who cares about saving the Earth for future people can do lots of things on their own no matter what the government says to do. They can drive a smaller car when just moving around town or install solar panels on their homes.
Instead, people complain about the government not forcing stricter controls on everyone else. These same people drive a big SUV or performance car just to haul them and a lunch box to work. Only you can help save the Earth.
Alan Dockery, Newton
Stop spending on endless, futile wars
We have poverty here at home, we are facing environmental collapse from a warming planet and our medical and educational systems are under severe stress from a lack of funding.
Yet over half of our tax dollars go to the Pentagon and our forever wars, like the ones in Afghanistan and Iraq, that breed more terrorism. It is both Democrats and Republicans who are voting for and promoting these policies on a regular basis.
I think things need to change and change fast.
Susan Oehler, Asheville
CMS was right to close schools
Many have criticized CMS for closing the schools on Thursday because of Hurricane Michael. But as a retired CMS educator and a grandparent, I feel they made the correct decision.
With numerous weather services calling for severe weather, they had to make this choice. Imagine if they had not done so. The staff or students could have been injured going to or coming home from school. They would have been attacked then for not closing schools.
Yes, it is hard on working parents to find babysitters on such short notice, but the safety of the students and staff of CMS should come first. They made the right call.
Augie E. Beasley, Charlotte
Competition should never divide us
In response to “Is the anthem even needed for sports?” (Oct. 15 Forum):
Flags and anthems both remind us we are one nation. Sporting events, for example, are competitive and when assembled in great numbers we should always be aware we are one nation not to be divided by competition from within. It’s team spirit on the broader level.
Rick Flowe, Kannapolis
Comments