Elizabeth Warren is no more Native American than you or I

Warren just wants a political advantage
In response to “Warren can inspire women everywhere” (Oct. 16 Forum):
It was reported earlier this week that Elizabeth Warren had DNA test results come back saying she is Native American. However, it should be noted that the percentage of her Native American heritage DNA is so low that she shouldn’t even be considered a Native American.
Since then, the Cherokee Tribe has even disavowed her claim to be a part of their nation.
Forum writer Lorraine Stark wrote that these tests had vindicated Elizabeth Warren’s claims. The result actually showed, though, that she completely misused her “family history” to gain an advantage on her resume.
Shari Johnston, Cornelius
Don’t be distracted from the big issues
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell recently called for cuts to Social Security and Medicare to combat the deficit after instituting a $1.5 trillion tax cut.
So, rather than being distracted by whether or not we should be building a wall or if a football player should be kneeling during the national anthem, ask the politicians you are planning on voting for this midterm election if they are in agreement with cutting Social Security and Medicare.
Mark A. Mazzoni, Charlotte
Only way to have change is to vote!
In response to “We must take steps to help the planet” (Oct. 15 Forum):
Forum writer Scot Burrows urges us to “Contact your representatives.” He says to “change our ways” and to avoid “irreversible and catastrophic climate change.” Why? They’ll only laugh at us, cash their checks from the fossil fuel industries, and go about passing legislation that has the opposite effect.
“Contact your representatives”? Just vote them out this November! Nothing short of new leadership will change anything!
Harry Taylor, Charlotte
Democrats are trying to buy votes
The “Affordable” Care Act is a form of socialism, and is failing under its own weight, as all socialism has throughout history.
I was smart enough as a young adult to choose my job because of the medical benefits. Had I known then that the government would simply take more money from me to pay for another person’s health care though, I might have chosen a different career path.
The Democrats’ plan is to buy votes by giving away “benefits” like the Affordable Care Act, student loan forgiveness and free college tuition, but the only way to pay for them is to borrow more money that we can’t afford to repay or to raise taxes.
Christopher Lee, Mooresville
Don’t give this evil man any attention
In response to the Observer’s Rae Carruth series (Oct. 16):
I’m trying to understand why we had to bring up one of the darkest days in the Panthers’ and Charlotte’s more recent history. Why are we giving credence to a man who paid to have a beautiful young woman murdered while disabling his own child?
I’m sure he will continue to deny his involvement as he has done all along. I will not give another thought to this man who so many of us have tried so hard to forget. I think it’s a shame that (somehow) he will make money off this horrendous murder that he paid for as well.
Very sad, indeed!
Carol Shubkin, Charlotte
Name calling is a disgrace, Trump
It is sad to watch President Trump one again resort to a Twitter tirade calling Stormy Daniels “horseface” and her attorney Michael Avenatti “a third rate lawyer.” Trump has finally tangled with the wrong people who are willing to roll around in the sewers with him.
The difference is Daniels and Avenatti are not President of the United States. A truly sad day for America.
Larry Vogt, Mooresville
Lets end things with Saudi Arabia
I am glad that people in the government and the media are finally talking about some of the bad things that Saudi Arabia is doing. The House of Saud does not believe in democracy, equality or civil liberties. The Saudis also don’t believe in the freedoms of speech, press and religion.
There is the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, support for the Taliban back in 2016, creation of the Islamic State and more that all need to be put into the spotlight for the world to see.
Women, Christians and Jews have more rights in Iran than they do in Saudi Arabia, for Pete’s sake.
The Trump administration should hurry and end its friendly relationship with Saudi Arabia.
Chuck Mann, Greensboro
