Voter ID will be outdated technology

Voter ID? Say ‘no’ to outdated technology
London’s Heathrow airport announced last week it will move totally to biometrics starting next year, relying on automated facial recognition instead of photo ID.
On this side of the Atlantic, TSA is looking to further implement biometrics, a program it started in 2015.
My question is, why would we want to enshrine in our state constitution a requirement to use a technology that is going to be out of date by the time any actual legislation occurs?
The voter ID amendment is not the way to address integrity of the voting process.
Mark Smith, Charlotte
Wrong to criticize Harris’ beliefs
In response to “Why we back Dan McCready” (Oct. 18 Editorial):
Had Mark Harris been Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, or Sikh, I do not believe the Observer would have criticized his religious beliefs, whether they seemed reasonable or outlandish to the board personally. It is a shame you refuse to extend that same courtesy to an Evangelical Christian.
Jim Miller, Charlotte
Medicare for All isn’t socialized medicine
In a recent debate, Republican candidate Mark Harris tried to tag opponent Dan McCready as a supporter of socialized medicine.
There are examples of that in our country now, military medical services and the VA, in which the federal government owns the facilities and employs the providers. There are no bills in Congress to impose that solution on our citizens.
I would suggest that both candidates study HR 676, which proposes Improved Medicare For All.
Medicare is not “socialized medicine.” Just ask your grandmother.
Dr. Pressly Gilbert, Charlotte
Trump’s take on Saudi killing disturbs me
President Trump’s laissez-faire attitude toward a totalitarian government accused of having assassinated a dissident in its consulate in a foreign country, implies “I am OK with the crime.”
This attitude from the President of the United States implies that the American people are partisans in accepting this atrocious act that has horrified people around the globe.
No, Mr. President, we are not your partisans in covering up this horror. We, the people, give value to human life and to freedom of the press all around the world.
Marita Lentz, Charlotte
What I see from Trump is success
What exactly has President Trump accomplished? Let’s see. Major pro-growth tax reform that benefits the middle class; record low unemployment; record stock market highs; market-driven increases in minimum wage; North Korea no longer firing missiles; and improved terms with trading partners – to name a handful.
I guess the opposition wants the opposite? Obviously he must go.
Mark Slaven, Charlotte
Weary of all the political correctness
In response to “Farm guide’s ‘cotton pickers’ reference called a racial slur” (Oct. 17) and “Wendy’s worker in Gastonia fired for writing incorrect name ‘Chubby’ on receipt” (Oct. 18):
I am weary of political correctness and hyper-sensitive people looking for any excuse to be offended.
In the rural South, prior to mechanical cotton pickers, everybody picked cotton. Schools let out so children, black and white, could pick along with their parents. I picked cotton in the field that is now the main entrance to Carolina Lakes Sun City in Indian Land. It taught me that hard, honest work never hurt anyone.
What ever happened to laughter and appreciation for wit?
Jim Harris, Davidson
Not all who picked cotton were paid
In response to “I picked cotton, and I see no racial slur” (Oct. 19 Forum):
Forum writer Jack Morris says “My friends were children of sharecroppers. We were all poor and picked cotton for extra cash.”
Those on the field trip who took offense at the farm guide’s reference to cotton pickers may have been descendants of slaves who received no cash for their work.
Before making judgments, could we try to understand the other person’s reasons? Perhaps we could heal the divide and lessen the anger in our country if we did.
Betty Little, Gastonia
Affordable housing loses; developers win
The reality is that Charlotte’s city government does not care to build affordable housing.
The politicians use taxpayer-funded subsidies to benefit developers who in turn support the politicians. Meanwhile those in need suffer.
Charlotte is not an Emerald City where all is happy. It’s a fast-growing urban center with no plan for providing adequate housing for its citizens.
Stephen Jones, Charlotte
