History will remember what Congress chooses on climate change

The validity of climate change should not be a politicized issue.
Rep. Robert Pittenger and Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis should fight to implement greenhouse gas emissions standards like the Clean Power Plan.
People will look back at this time with either respect for what members of Congress did to avoid a catastrophe or with shame and hatred for the inaction they showed. Congress must prioritize reducing our carbon emissions and try to get the US back in the Paris Agreement.
Isabel McLain, Charlotte
Mark Harris can say whatever he wants
In response to “Wrong to criticize Harris’ beliefs” (Oct. 19 Forum):
Mark Harris certainly has a right to believe what he wants about a woman’s role. Voters have the right to decide if we want a man with such antiquated, Cro-magnon beliefs about women to represent us in Congress, though.
He lost me at “servant lover.”
Sham Ostapko, Huntersville
Your housing relies on your life choices
In response to “Charlotte spent millions on low-income housing, but poor people can’t afford it” (Oct. 21):
Perhaps one cannot afford a home and a family on minimum wage in Charlotte, but that’s due to life choices, not housing.
What Charlotte does have in abundance however is a desire to create big government programs with patronage jobs for cronies.
Need a house on minimum wage? Move to Wadesboro.
Kevin Moderow, Matthews
Our leaders need to support our citizens
I have to ask what is really behind our local officials actively refusing to address using designated housing funds to assist the very poor? Deep divisions already exist here in terms of income inequality and housing insecurity.
When Pamela Wideman and the mayor claim that “balance” is a goal, that is just code for ignoring the most needy. It is a cynical travesty that Wideman counts shelter beds in that category.
As a lifelong Charlottean, it pains me to see our public policy and rhetoric so lacking in integrity and vision. Charlotte will continue to fail its most needy citizens, and consequently all of its citizens, without honest renovations by our leaders.
Pepper Hair, Charlotte
His life is over, so let’s leave him alone
In response to the Observer’s Rae Carruth series (Oct. 16):
I am saddened by the Rae Carruth series. Why rehash the case in the days leading up to his release?
Whatever the facts and however horrible the consequences of decisions made and not made in 1999, Carruth has served almost 19 years in prison after being criminally convicted. He will forever be branded a felon. He cannot vote until after his probation and he will struggle to find a job or be accepted into educational programs. His punishment will not end the day he walks out of prison.
Where is the story about rehabilitation? Or is the simple intent to make Rae such a villain that when he tries to reintegrate into society he is shunned and hated no matter what he may have to offer?
Sonya Pfeiffer, Charlotte
Vote if you want to save your benefits
The federal tax cuts that passed last year, combined with increased discretionary spending (primarily for the military) have produced a predictable result. The federal deficit is soaring. Taxes paid by corporations have declined substantially and the rosy GOP forecast that an expanding economy would pay for the cuts has not materialized.
In response to the deficit, Mitch McConnell and other Republican leaders are already signaling that they will go after Social Security and Medicare after the midterms. If Republicans hold both the Senate and the House, that is what you can expect to happen. Vote accordingly.
Arnie Grieves, Charlotte
Believe in our system and our nation
I believe in voting.
I believe every American, including unborn babies, is entitled to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” I believe America is a great nation and should have a strong military and secure borders. I believe people should have good jobs to support their families and keep most of what they earn. I believe in our Constitution, its amendments and judges who uphold the rule of law and limited government.
I will vote for people who believe this. I believe in God and His word. I will seek candidates who have wisdom and a clear vision for the future of America and vote for them during the Nov. 6 elections. I hope others will do the same as well.
Ron Shuping, Nebo
