Migrant caravan could be the most demoralizing event in US history

Stop being cowards and do something
In response to “AP Explains: The growing migrant caravan on way to US border” (Oct. 23):
What is to be done when the 7,000 souls comprising the “caravan” reach our southern border? It says something about us that we have studiously avoided confronting what could be the most demoralizing event in our nation’s history.
The conservatives have at least recognized that there is a threat to the nation’s well being. What will likely happen is that the caravan will arrive, create a crisis and we will not have a clue as to what to do.
The debacle will have been the result of that cowardice that causes us to shrink from confronting difficult and scary matters all the time in America.
David Sohn, Charlotte
Vote for what’s right, not just your party
Although a registered Republican, I consider myself an independent. Each election I have studied the candidates and picked the one I felt most reasonable. This year, however, doing my homework will be easier.
The behavior of the NC GOP on gerrymandering, voting rights and more eliminates any state Republican from my vote. The Trump administration has associated conservatism with intolerance, anti-climate science, favoring the NRA over gun safety and running up the deficit by cutting taxes but not cutting spending.
So if you call yourself a conservative, or a Trump supporter, you will not have my vote.
Vincent Keipper, Concord
Poor people lack the resources, not choice
In response to “Your housing relies on your life choices” (Oct. 23 Forum):
Our myth of “rugged individualism” does not leave much room for empathy with the challenges faced by the poor or support for governmental assistance to alleviate poverty. Blaming the poor for their situation is virtually a national pastime.
We all make foolish choices in life, but poor folks often lack the resources, family foundation or social connections that have enabled their more affluent neighbors to overcome ill-conceived decisions.
The safe and affordable housing to be funded by the proposed $50 million in bonds will provide an essential step in supporting economic mobility, especially for our poor neighbors.
Charles Lansden, Charlotte
Keep your civil rights out of our sports
In response to “Eric Reid continues protest of injustice, becomes first Panther to kneel during anthem” (Oct. 7):
Eric Reid is his own worst enemy with his ongoing antics. Civil rights is a legal issue, not a sporting issue.
Looks like David Tepper’s signing of Reid is going to backfire in his face since Reid is not what Panther fans are accustomed to. I like Tepper but Reid needs to go. The Panthers are not winners with a loser like Reid.
Jack Bennett, Mooresville
Weed will be another driving distraction
In response to “Survey: Influencers mostly agreed on weed, but not guns” (Oct. 22):
I visited Colorado two weeks ago and popped into a weed store out of curiosity. An employee conceded that driving under the influence of pot in Colorado is “problematic” and “something they need to address ASAP.”
I’m all for decriminalization of small amounts and widespread medical use. And I don’t believe pot is a gateway drug. But if barriers are removed there may be a spike in usage.
In light of the fact we just spent decades discouraging folks from tobacco use, it doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense.
Also, at the Colorado store they had certain weeds labeled “psychotropic” that stressed “do not drive while partaking.” Do we need another distraction on the road on top of texting?
Bill Wright, Charlotte
Marijuana does more harm than good
These “Influencers” who believe that legalizing recreational marijuana would be good for our community must not be familiar with the negative ramifications of recreational marijuana use.
They include: an increased risk of schizophrenia and psychotic problems, reductions in the odds of high-school completion and degree attainment and substantially increased odds of later cannabis dependence, use of other illicit drugs, and suicide attempt.
Other, just-as-serious effects, include impaired short-term memory and decreased concentration, an increase in car crashes in states that have legalized marijuana, a decrease in dopamine levels (and therefore loss of motivation) and a decline in IQ.
Will any of these scientifically documented effects help our community members, and thereby the community at large, prosper?
Chris Scheurer, Charlotte
