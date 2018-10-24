President Trump’s falsehood about pre-existing conditions

Trump seems to misinform the sick
On Wednesday, President Trump sent a tweet claiming that Republicans will protect people with pre-existing medical conditions and Democrats will not. This is not true.
It was the Affordable Care Act, supported by President Obama and the Democrats, that first required insurance companies to cover people with pre-existing conditions. Until then, insurers could, and did, refuse.
Today, the Republicans’ effort to repeal the ACA is ongoing. Attorneys general in 20 states that voted for President Trump are pursuing a legal case that seeks to invalidate the ACA including the provision about pre-existing conditions.
At the same time, the president and Republican candidates in some of those same states promise to protect people with pre-existing conditions. But as the saying goes, actions speak louder than words.
Karen Garloch, Charlotte
Will Trump act on immigration already?
In response to “Trump escalates immigration rhetoric at rally to boost Cruz” (Oct. 23):
Why does Donald Trump continue to whine about the Democrats and blame them for today’s immigration issues? Trump has been in office nearly two years with the majority of both houses of Congress. Why hasn’t he worked more with Congress to change immigration laws then?
From where I sit, the only thing he has done is separate families who sought asylum and caused a huge mess. Stay home from your “rallies” and do your job. Quit spending our hard-earned tax dollars on your need to be applauded by your base. You were elected to serve the whole country, not to spend money feeding your ego.
Lynette Sisson, Matthews
Worry about our own citizens first
Daily, I hear that we should allow individuals requesting entry into our country via illegal routes to be admitted. Today we see a group of almost 8,000 marching from Central America toward our southern border. We have thousands of poor Americans begging for assistance, yet we will place the plight of these individuals ahead of our own? These individuals should be helped in their own country.
I assure you that this mass of individuals will be used in the upcoming election to enhance existing demands and instill hysteria in the minds of many Americans as they go to vote. I would ask that all of us speak with our heads, not our hearts.
Frank Harrington, Charlotte
Leaving Charlotte isn’t the answer
In response to “Your housing relies on your life choices” (Oct. 22 Forum):
Forum writer Kevin Moderow must not have much empathy toward people who struggle to live in Charlotte. Consider the people who, with limited education, have worked in low-paying jobs their whole life. Many have not had much choice in how their lives have played out and are simply trying to live their lives.
Moderow suggests they “move to Wadesboro.” Wadesboro is a nice small town, but I wonder how the job market is there and how many companies would pay a living wage. Mainly though, I wonder how Moderow would feel if he found himself in a desperate financial situation and somebody blithely suggested he move away from his hometown.
Charlotte must help our less fortunate fellow Charlotteans. It is the right thing to do.
Lucinda Lucas, Charlotte
People can protest wherever they want
In response to “Keep your civil rights out of our sports” (Oct. 23 Forum):
Forum writer Jack Bennett’s claim that Eric Reid’s protest is a civil rights issue and not a sports issue is correct. It isn’t a sports issue.
On the other hand, singing the national anthem and standing for the flag isn’t a sports issue either! The anthem at sporting events became a tradition during times of great war. It has nothing to do with sports. Seems to me that we should be able to agree that if people are going to feel compelled to stand for the flag at any event, then people should have the right to non-violently protest if the country isn’t living up to the ideals that the flag represents.
Julian Marci, Charlotte
Changing the speed limits will save lives
In response to “Attention drivers: You may soon have to slow down on some Charlotte roads. Here’s why.” (Oct. 23):
As someone who has sought stop signs and speed bumps in multiple neighborhoods, I applaud the City Council for moving to lower speed limits to 25 mph. Lowering thresholds for speed bumps and stop signs is also an excellent idea.
We all put our lives at risk on major roads from speeding, reckless driving, and cellular distractions. At least the City Council can help make neighborhood roads safer!
Patrick A. Walters, Charlotte
