Here we go again, blaming the GOP without proof

Stop blaming GOP without evidence
In response to “Pipe bombs sent to Clinton, Obama, CNN” (Oct. 25):
Blame without evidence – again! One would think that the Kavanaugh hearings would be sufficient to understand how damaging placing blame without evidence is. Yet, CNN and others have suggested the GOP and conservatives in general are to blame for the explosive devices mailed to prominent members of the Democratic party.
Oh what a tangled web we weave…
Mike Weaver, Charlotte
Congress, grow a spine; stop Trump
In light of Donald Trump’s ongoing and antagonistic political rhetoric the biblical passage “you reap what you sow” is demonstrated by the terror inflicted by recent bomb deliveries.
Trump’s bombastic rants energize his base and mobilize the radical right into action. His talk of nationalism conjectures up visions of white supremacy that belie our founding principles.
The world is less safe when it can no longer look to the United States as the moral compass, and one can only hope a leader will soon emerge (Democrat or Republican), or that Congress will grow a spine and prevent reaping catastrophe.
Richard Foster, Denver, NC
I blame Congress for immigration mess
Understand that in order to pass immigration reform it will require both houses to pass a reform bill.
Congress has continued to kick the can down the road for years – George Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. It’s a political football and both parties are to blame; they use it as a rally point. Bugs Bunny could be president and it would make little difference.
We are in a crisis at our border. Stop, look, listen – and blame Congress.
Harvey Fisher, Charlotte
Affordable housing plan is failing
In response to “Millions go to housing, but the poor can’t afford it” (Oct. 21):
Over and over we hear there is not enough housing for the poor. It seems we’re asked every two years to approve millions for housing for the poor.
We committed $124 million over the last 16 years and we are falling further behind every year. Why? Because we allow the City Council to let developers tear down perfectly good “cheap” housing, doing its job as intended, because it is in a location where the developer can make a lot of money building expensive housing.
On top of that the council pays the developer big money to provide a few “affordable” apartments that really aren’t affordable for a lot of the working poor. Enough!
Arthur Selby, Mint Hill
Bonds for sidewalks won’t get my vote
I had to laugh while reading about Charlotte’s upcoming bond referendum.
This year I witnessed the profound incompetence of city workers as they demonstrated their inability to construct a 1,200-foot sidewalk, on level ground, on Rea Road. Work began April 28 and is still not complete. Destroyed front yards, piles of dirt, and steel plates in the road are some of the results of six months of mismanagement.
Until the city can demonstrate its ability to manage and complete small projects, I cannot support a bond package carrying projects that are clearly beyond the city’s management capability.
John Walsh, Charlotte
Hunting amendment is unnecessary
In response to “NC amendments: 5 no’s, 1 maybe” (Oct. 19 Editorial):
The Observer editorial board sees no “apparent harm” in adding an unnecessary hunting and fishing amendment into the state constitution.
Hunting is at no risk. What is at risk is respect for the NC constitution. The constitution should not be used for short-term partisan wins for any team color.
All of these amendments present urgent danger to what is held sacred in North Carolina – democracy.
Susan Morrow, Charlotte
I don’t believe McCready on Pelosi
I think that Mark Harris should add the following statement at the end of his next ad: “By the way, I too will not vote for Nancy Pelosi, and coming from me you can believe it!”
Bob Mays, Matthews
Re-examine worship of sports figures
In response to the Rae Carruth series:
Has anyone considered the source of Rae Carruth’s criminality?
Big sports, privilege and big money devour naive young athletes. A rotten system spews out bottom feeders capable of hiring a thug to murder a woman and her inconvenient fetus.
Society needs to re-examine its worship of sports figures.
Mary Ellen Snodgrass, Hickory
Comments